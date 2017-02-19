Jetsam family dispels rumour of doom

Master of Ceremonies at the Jetsam Awards 2016 Anthony Harford was on target when he said, “Tonight’s Jetsam Awards has dispelled rumours that the industry is dying. Look at the turnout, fantastic.” He said, “With continued support for the industry, the challenged racing industry will survive.”

When it was the turn of Linford Carrabon, President of the Arima Race Club to face the membership he said that the presence of stakeholders at the awards ceremony indicated their passion and commitment to the development of the sport.

He said, “Like the national economy, horse-racing is also facing some challenging times and what we do in 2017 will determine the future of racing. The changes we make this year will be necessary if we want the sport to continue and remain alive.”

When the Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon walked into the winner’s circle, she implored horse-racing stakeholders to find ways to develop the industry even as they face diminished prize purses and reduced injection of cash from Government.

After congratulating the winners in the various categories and acknowledging their contributions from last season she said, “The government noticed the valuable contribution the industry continues to make to the economic landscape of T&T”

The Minister told the audience that the Government is aware of the challenges which the industry is encountering and it is committed to the enactment of the Gambling (Gaming and Betting Control) Bill which will ensure that there is a modern legal and regulatory framework for gaming, gambling and betting.

But she underscored that there was much more to be done by stakeholders.

The local racing industry stands to suffer a $2.5 million drop in prize money this year, and Gopee-Scoon stated that, “The current economic climate restricts Government’s ability to make cash injections. The development of the industry however, needs more than direct financial support. It is well noted on any balance sheet, that the industry is healthy, owning valuable property. Those who love the sport and are committed enough, together with those who hold responsibility, meaning the boards of the T&T Racing Association and Betty Levy Board, must take horse racing seriously if the industry is to be sustained and grow. I am trusting that the racing fraternity will not relinquish the objective of developing T&T as the horse racing centre of the Caribbean.”