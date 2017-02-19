Latapy tells players let football do the talking

Former T&T senior football team captain and coach Russell Latapy has issued an appeal to players to let their “football do the talking”.

The current national Under-17 and 15 coach directed his statements at current day players on the national team, professional players and aspiring national players, saying that as athletes their primary focus should be delivering on the field of play.

Latapy said: “For a long time I’ve stood by and listened to some of the younger players voice their opinions regarding the game of football. I would like to share my thoughts, especially, at this time when a player, namely, Jan-Michael Williams, in his lack of wisdom and understanding, can boldly make statements about the Honourable Minister of Sport and the Sports Ministry.

“Firstly, acknowledgement comes with achievement. The type of achievement required to be successful in football is playing at a high level, motivating other players, and building team spirit and camaraderie for your team and country while working tirelessly to be at the top of the CFU and Concacaf. It is also taking responsibility for your actions and not blaming others.

“Secondly, if you want acknowledgement you do not need to ask for it. Acknowledgement involves playing professionally for an extended period in a league that is considered a top professional league and not just for a few months.

“So kid, my advice to you is: talk less, defend more and I look forward to you being part of a successful national team.”

Central FC press release

Latapy’s advise is in reference to a news release from Central FC club to the media on Friday in which national goalkeeper Jan-Michael Williams and the club’s managing director Brent Sancho criticised the honourable Minister of Sport Darryl Smith for allegedly not recognising the achievements of the club and not supporting the Pro League.

According to the news release, “When we won our second successive Caribbean Club Championship last year, we received no recognition from Minister Smith,” said Williams. “It was the highest profile sporting achievement by any team from T&T in 2016, yet we didn’t even receive a letter of congratulations.”

Williams continued, “The club did receive a congratulatory letter from both the president of Fifa and Concacaf, commenting on the outstanding achievement. It’s very disappointing as a player in our national sport to see the lack of respect for our achievements.”

The release pointed out that Central FC managing director, Brent Sancho remains mystified by the lack of interest from minister Smith.

It continued, “Of course, being a former Minister of Sport for the opposition, people would expect me to criticise Darryl Smith. I try to steer clear of political statements but I cannot stay quiet any longer. As a former footballer, I am amazed that the minister has never acknowledged the TT Pro League clubs. He has refused to meet individual clubs and has taken no interest in the professional league, yet he’s held meetings with the new Super League owners, which has not yet been formally ratified by TTFA.”

Sancho said that the actions of the Minister of Sport directly affect the support available from potential sponsors.

Sancho added, “It’s crazy because on one hand the minister is cutting funding to the Pro League and saying clubs need to be more self sufficient, but he does nothing to help them achieve this. He should be regularly speaking of the accomplishments of the Pro League, which would greatly assist clubs in become self-funded.”

Sancho pointed out that Central FC is the only club from T&T to win the CFU Caribbean Club Championship back to back while also winning its domestic league.”

The release also pointed out that, “It feels Smith is attempting to shut down the professional league.

“There can be no other explanation. Ok, you make cost cutting decisions, but why start at the top? Our professional football is admired overseas. It provides employment for hundreds of people, many of whom would possibly find it difficult to secure meaningful employment elsewhere. Imagine what we could achieve with proper support from the Ministry of Sport and corporate T&T.”

