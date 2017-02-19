Milo Games celebrate 30th Anniversary

This year’s Milo Games will celebrate it’s 30th Anniversary, making it the longest sponsored School Games in T&T.

The inaugural Milo Games was in 1987 and the Milo Representative were Marcelle Dolly and Lennox Toussaint. That day thirteen schools participated but on March 7th this year, a total of 22 schools will be battling for honours.

As a prelude to the Games, sponsor Milo will host a Milo Sports Quiz before the Milo Games Launch on Friday March 3rd.

The Games is expected to be the largest of all time with the theme, ‘The End of an Era.” Schools have already made arrangement through the Ministry of Education to transfer their activities to the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The Management Committee has invited all the former Chairpersons of the Zone headed by the brilliant Yvonne Pinder. she will have with her George Delaney and Gilbert Inkim, Regis Jordan, Elsa McConnney, Elizabeth Goddard, Lorna Blackman and the man who kick-started the West into top gear, Martin Oliver.

The Minister of Education, The Honourable Anthony Garcia and Minister Lovell Francis have been invited, along with Minister of Sport, Darryl Smith.

Other specially invited guest include the Advisor To The Minister of Education, Cheryl Ann Wilkinson, Anthony Creed, Rawle Phillips, Mennen Walker-Briggs, Avril Sampson, Elma Joyeau Campbell, Ann Marie Xavier and Burey George.

Last year in front one of the largest crowds in the history of the Milo Games inaugural winners from 1987, Diamond Vale Government School, recorded their 29th success under their new Principal David Weekes.