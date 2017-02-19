Plain sailing for Cue Card

Cue Card reeled in front-running course specialist Royal Regatta to win the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase.

It was a ninth top level victory for Colin Tizzard’s remarkable chaser who is now set to take his chance in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup next month.

Richard Johnson set out to make all aboard Royal Regatta but Paddy Brennan always had the pair in his sights and asserted in the straight. Royal Regatta couldn’t go with Cue Card thereafter and paid the price for his exertions as Shantou Flyer stayed on from miles back to claim second.

Tizzard, who is 10/1 with William Hill to saddle the first three home in the Gold Cup, said: “It’s nice to see his well-being, really.

“After the last race (second to stablemate Thistlecrack in the King George) he was a bit wrong and had a big, fat leg and we said he wasn’t right, but he has been perfect all the way through.

“He is 11 and you wonder ‘how many times can he keep doing this?’ but he is back again. Today he jumped beautifully and he destroyed them. It was everything you want to see and more. “Paddy Brennan was instrumental, he said it would not hurt to go back to two miles five, as they go a fast pace and it will be Cheltenham Festival pace and instead of having three months off you can take this in, then back off him a bit.

“In the ring he looked as well as ever and on form he needed to do that. He has been a brilliant horse for a long time. I spoke to Jean (Bishop, owner) and it is her ambition to win the Gold Cup.” He added: “The plan is to run Cue Card, Thistlecrack and Native River in the Gold Cup, and possibly Theatre Guide as well.”

Having watched her star horse take a tumble in the Gold Cup 12 months ago when still full of running and in search of a £1million bonus, owner Jean Bishop is now hoping he can put the record straight in just under four weeks’ time.