Bermuda holds young Soca Warriors 1-1

T&T Under-20 men’s football team kicked off their quest for a third appearance at a FIFA Under-20 World Cup with a disappointing 1-1 draw with Caribbean Football Union rivals Bermuda in Group C of the 12-team tournament at the Ricardo Saprissa Stadium, San Jose, Costa Rica, yesterday.

Having made FIfa World Cup appearances in 1991 and 2009 under coaches, local Bertille St Clair and Yugoslavian-born Zoran Vranes respectively, former national defender Brian Williams, who came within a point of reaching the 1990 Fifa World Cup in Italy was eager for his young charges to have a good start.

However, it was the Bermudans, who defeated T&T 2-1 in the CFU third place playoff last year who had the first opening in the 13th minute when Osagi Bascombe picked out Oneko Lowe with a gem of a cross, and the latter centre for Tevahn Tyrell, who somehow fired over bar from inside the area to let T&T off the hook.

Nine minutes later, T&T will open the scoring on its first attempt through a neat inter-change of passes down the left flank with captain Jabari Mitchell feeding Noah Powder, who’s defence splitting pass was met by Kathon St Hillaire, who held off Bermuda defender David Jones and fired past goalkeeper Detre Bell.

T&T continued to attack mainly through Powder down the left flank, but the Bermudans were able to clear away the danger before any T&T player could get onto the ball and six minutes before the interval, they had a chance to equalized through the pacey Lowe, but he failed to find the target.

With three minutes left before the break Shane Sandy then wasted a glorious chance to double T&T’s advantage after he could only connect with a weak header straight at Bell after being left unmarked.

Nevertheless, the slim half-time lead was just reward for the Mitchell led squad and marked only the third time in nine Concacaf Under-20 Championship encounters, T&T held a lead.

It was a better start to the second-half for T&T with Powder tested Bell with a ferocious shot within seconds of the restart forcing Bermuda into a quick substitution with Paul Douglas, an ex-West Ham United triallist replacing Zenawi Bowen.

Still it was T&T who created the next opening with a wide open Mitchell missing a clear cut chance to put his team 2-0 ahead on the hour mark.

A minute T&T then suffered a blow when striker Nicholas Dillon picked up what looked a hamstring injury and was replaced by Josh Toussaint

Against the run of play, Bermuda would draw level in the 68th minute through striker Lowe after substitute Jazz Ratteray Smith was played in behind the T&T defence and beat T&T custodian Montel Joseph to the ball before he centred to his open team-mate for an easy tap in

It was an immediate impact off the bench by Smith, who seconds earlier had replaced Tyrell.

T&T midfielder Micah Lansiquot almost found himself in a one-on-one with goalkeeper Bell, but after robbing defender TahzeikoHarris of the ball, he was hacked down by the same player just about six yards outside the 18-yard box to prevent a breakaway.

T&T’s Isaiah Garcia also picked up a late yellow card as both teams struggled to find a winner and had to settle for a share of the points.