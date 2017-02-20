Have your ‘House’ on this

Bush House, mount of stable jockey, Josephine Gordon, is expected to go one better and build on a promising debut in the Maiden Stakes over an extended ten furlongs of Wolverhampton tapeta today. Better types are now littering these set-weight races with the 2017 turf-flat season due to commence next month.

Appointment of Josephine has been a positive move by Newmarket trainer, Hugo Palmer, who employs ex-jockey, Michael Hills, as a senior work rider/advisor, who worked on the champion apprentice last year.

Hills rode more than 2000 winners, obviously has colossal world-wide experience, and was delighted by the progress of Gordon who listened and learned intently to the fifty-something coach.

Five weeks ago Bush House, an unconsidered 12/1 chance, ran way above expectations. After tracking leader, Pete So High, this Canford Cliffs gelding led inside the final furlongs only to be “dobbed” in the last stride by the more-experienced, Richard Hannon-trained 11/8 winner.

Others were nigh on four lengths and upwards in arrears at the end of a strongly-run race over course and distance. Blinkers are declared this time!

Twice-raced, Qatar-owned, War At Sea, will probably be favourite and there is sure to be money for once-raced Born To Reason but my time-handicap indicates a special nap, Bush House.

Rutherford hasn’t raced for 139 days but is massively-fancied to make it fourth time lucky in the five-runner Maiden Fillies’ stakes over seven furlongs.

Kevin Ryan’s charge is way superior to Blue Bahia and John Gosden’s runner, Lady Hester, is certainly no great shakes, doubtless having a third run to be handicapped.

Realistically, Rutherford is unopposable that these two selections make for a professional special each-way double with two places available in both events.

Plain sailing for Cue Card

Cue Card reeled in front-running course specialist Royal Regatta to win the Grade One Betfair Ascot Chase.

It was a ninth top level victory for Colin Tizzard’s remarkable chaser who is now set to take his chance in the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup next month.

Richard Johnson set out to make all aboard Royal Regatta but Paddy Brennan always had the pair in his sights and asserted in the straight.

Royal Regatta couldn’t go with Cue Card thereafter and paid the price for his exertions as Shantou Flyer stayed on from miles back to claim second.

Sky Bet trimmed the winner to 6/1 from 7s for next month’s staying crown.

Tizzard, who is 10/1 with William Hill to saddle the first three home in the Gold Cup, said: “It’s nice to see his well-being, really.

“After the last race (second to stablemate Thistlecrack in the King George) he was a bit wrong and had a big, fat leg and we said he wasn’t right, but he has been perfect all the way through.

“He is 11 and you wonder ‘how many times can he keep doing this?’ but he is back again. Today he jumped beautifully and he destroyed them. It was everything you want to see and more. He added: “The plan is to run Cue Card, Thistlecrack and Native River in the Gold Cup, and possibly Theatre Guide as well.”

Having watched her star horse take a tumble in the Gold Cup 12 months ago when still full of running and in search of a £1million bonus, owner Jean Bishop is now hoping he can put the record straight in just under four weeks’ time.

Wolverhampton,

11.40 Bush House (nap-e.w)

2.25 Rutherford (e.w)

Lingfield,

1.35 Groundunderrepair.