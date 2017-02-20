Lawrence kicks off T&T coaching tenure

Exactly three weeks since his appointment as new T&T senior men’s football coach Dennis “Tallest” Lawrence will take charge of his first training session with a squad of 27 locally-based players at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Malabar, from 10 am today, ahead of a World Cup warm-up encounter away to Suriname next month.

The match away to Suriname in Paramaribo on March 10 at the Andre Kamperveen Stadium is being used by former World Cup defender Lawrence as part of his team’s preparations for their next two Concacaf Final Round World Cup Qualifiers against Panama (March 24) and Mexico (March 28) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

Following the match with Suriname which along with Haiti finished ahead of T&T in the Caribbean Football Union Gold Cup playoff qualifiers at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva last month, the local player will be joined by the foreign-based internationals around March 19-20 when it gets closer to the first match with Panama.

Speaking last week when he announced his team Lawrence, the former Wrexham stand-out and assistant coach at Everton to Spaniard Roberto Martinez explained some of his selections which included the return of Central FC’s Keron “Ball Pest” Cummings, who has fully recovered from a gun shot injury in 2015 and Hughtun Hector, the talented W Connection play-maker who lost his spot in the team under then coach, Stephen Hart.

San Juan Jabloteh striker Nathan Lewis was also credited with a place in the team for his standout performances in the T&T Pro League as well as lanky Police FC forward James Perry and St Ann’s Rangers’ Jamoul Francois. Lawrence pointed out that the squad chosen is what he will begin working with at the start, saying other players will have an opportunity when the need arises.