Paul retuns to the ring at Lara’s Castle

T&T’s 2016 Olympic boxer Nigel Paul will headline an eight bout card which is a collaboration that involves LAY Management Group (LMG) and the Pearl & Bunty Lara Foundation as it hosts its second edition of the Tuesday Night Boxing at the Castle out at Brian Lara’s residence. Bell time is 7 pm.

Tomorrow night’s card will see T&T take on Jamaica. Six of its best amateur boxers will arrive in the country today.

Paul’s opponent Ricardo Brown won the silver medal at last December’s Caribbean Championship. T&T was then unable to send a team because of financial constrains.

Meanwhile, Tyron St Clair will trade punches with Tyron Thomas—two local pugilists that will also be on the card as they continue to prepare for the Commonwealth Youth Games which will take place in Bahamas in July. Nyrell Hosein, who is preparing for the Caribbean Schoolboys Championship in April, will have a date with Kevin Ramdeo.

Reynold Cox, vice president of the Amateur Boxing Association said he wants to thank the cricket legend for the opportunity he continues to present to the young T&T boxers. “It is absolutely wonderful that Mr Lara is doing this again this year. Our boxers need this opportunity and stage to perform on again. I hope that more attention will be given to boxing in this way as the TTBA continue to look for opportunities to keep our boxers busy since it will only make them better at their craft and more skillful. This Tuesday Night Boxing at the Castle provides a very unique and competitive way to aid in the development of our boxers. It’s also an entertaining way to promote the sport, and we at the association are committed to more partnerships like this one as we seek to doing more of the same for our boxers,” Cox explained.

Tomorrow’s card will see Nigel Paul Super (Heavyweight), Jessie Beckles (Lightweight), Aaron Prince (Middleweight), Romell Lezama (Welterweight), Brandon Dennis (Heavyweight) and Michael Alexander (Light welterweight), 64Kg, a Commonwealth Games bronze medalist and one of the boxers who continue to fly the red, white and black national colours with pride when they take on a very good and experience Jamaican team.