Bravo, Pooran face WICB worries

Embattled West Indies batsman Darren Bravo was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) yesterday at the Indian Premier League 2017 auction in India but the left hander will now have to get clearance from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) to play.

Bravo was picked up for US$74,00 (TT$500,000) for the 2017 IPL but the batsman is currently under suspension from the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) for his alleged offensive tweet against the WICB president Dave Cameron. He was sent home from the tour of Zimbabwe and since then has not been allowed to play for the Caribbean side or in regional cricket.

Bravo, 28, did not sign a retainer with the WICB but as an active player he still needs to apply to the WICB for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) in order to play in the IPL. Even if Bravo decides to take the route of retiring from international cricket, he still needs an NOC from the WICB for two years after his date of resignation.

Another T&T player who has been on suspension Nicolas Pooran was granted an NOC to play in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) despite being on suspension in November last year. Bravo recently held discussions with the WICB but nothing came out and his current situation is one of stalemate. WICB president Dave Cameron at his recent town hall meeting in Trinidad said the ball is in Bravo’s court, as far as ending the matter.

A source close to the WICB said that at this point it is difficult to see Bravo getting the NOC unless he makes good with his home board the WICB. Bravo has been allowed to take part in T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) competitions but the local board can’t grant him an NOC because the WICB is the recognised agent according to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in this case.

KKR is owned by the same interests who recently purchased Trinbago Knight Riders that campaign in the Caribbean Premier League franchise for whom Bravo currently campaigns.

Bravo was joined by rising West Indies star Rovman Powell who was also snapped up by KKR for US$44, 000, and compatriot Nicholas Pooran who signed with Mumbai Indians for US $44, 000 (TT$300,000).

Meanwhile, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy fetched TT$300,000 from the Kings XI Punjab. They were among the 27 international players who were sold on the opening day.

Discarded two-time Twenty20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy will make a return to the IPL after missing out last season, and will turn out for Kings XI Punjab on a contract worth US$44 000.

The quartet were the only new players from the Caribbean to secure contracts in the IPL, the most popular T20 tournament on the international schedule.

Bravo, like Powell and Pooran, will be getting his first taste of the IPL.

After Bravo was offered and subsequently turned down a Grade C retainer contract, Cameron told regional television sports network, SportsMax, that the T&T player had no longer merited a Grade A contract because of his declining form.

Since the tweet Bravo did not feature for T&T Red Force in the just concluded Regional Super50 and according to WICB rules, will be ineligible for selection for the Windies one-day side.

Like Bravo, Pooran takes up his IPL contract amidst controversy at home. He was slapped with a suspension by the WICB after belatedly opting out of his Professional Cricket League contract in favour of played in the Bangladesh Premier League last year.

The attacking 21-year-old left-hander has played three Twenty20 Internationals for West Indies but the suspension has left his career up in the air.

He joins the experienced Kieron Pollard and Lendl Simmons already on the books at Mumbai.

Powell’s selection comes as no surprise as his big-hitting ability, coupled with his all-round talents, had already caught the attention of those in the international arena.

He has played only four ODIs in a fledgling career but his exploits in the West Indies domestic league —including an astonishing 95 for his native Jamaica Scorpion in the semi-final of the Regional Super50 last week—was testament to his powers. Powell, 23, will play alongside Bravo and off-spinner Sunil Narine who is a KKR retained player.

The auction also saw Barbados-born England all-rounder Chris Jordan picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad for US$74 000.

West Indies Test and one-day captain Jason Holder, along with Andre Fletcher, Johnson Charles, Marlon Samuels, Evin Lewis and Shane Dowrich all went unpurchased.

The IPL runs from April 5 to May 21.