Mackenzie reigns

Serena Mackenzie’s solid performance on the weekend saw her emerge the first flight champion in the Nestle Svelty/ Dolce Gusto Ladies Open Golf tournament at the St Andrew’s Golf Course in Moka, Maraval.

The local golfer shot rounds of 79 and 76 to finish with an overall score of 155 to cop the title ahead of second placed Ye Ji Lee with 160, shooting rounds of 76 and 84 and Karina Matabadal with 170 (86/84) in the two-day competition.

Mackenzie took full advantage of the absence of Ysabelle Lawrence, who won the title in 2015 and 2016. Lawrence was unable to defend her title this year due to academic responsibilities abroad. Last year, Mackenzie and Matabadal were both tied for second place. The two were eventually only separated by Matabadal’s better second day score.

Marlyn Jackson took the nett prize in the 1st flight again as she did last year.

The 29th edition of the annual Open saw some 70 women participating with 17 overseas players from territories including Antigua, Barbados, Curacao, and Suriname.

Sherry-Anne Fortune, who just missed on the winning the second flight last year losing to Renee Ayoung in a sudden death playoff, redeemed herself by shooting rounds of 93 and 85 to finish with an overall score of 178. Caroline Yhap was second with a score of 184. Brenda Clarke and Jacqueline Niles took the first and second place with scores of 146 and 143 respectively in that flight’s nett competition.

Paige Hurd was the pick of the third flight field.

The tournament served as a national team qualifier for selection in international competition later this year.

First FLIGHT: Gross

1 Serena Mackenzie (79/76) - 155

2 Ye Ji Lee (76/84) - 160

3 Karina Matabadal (86/84) - 170

Net:

1 Marlyn Jackson (80/70) - 150

2 Zoe Correia (75/77) - 152

3 Amoy Chang Fong (79/74) - 153

Day Prizes: Day 1

Gross: Ye Ji Lee - 76

Net: Michelle de Silva - 73

Day 2 Gross:

Serena Mackenzie - 76

Net: Marlyn Jackson- 70

Second Flight Gross

1 Sherry-Anne Fortune (93/85) - 178

2 Caroline Yhap (90/94) - 184

3 Samantha Juteram (98/88) - 186

4 Angela Hodgkinson (91/95) - 186

Net

1 Brenda Clarke (73/69) - 142

2 Jacqueline Niles ( 69/74) - 143

3 Synthia Nelson (70/78) - 148

4 Lilian Hermelijn (75/75) - 150

Day Prizes

Day one

Gross: Synthia Nelson - 89

Nett: Jacqueline Niles - 69

Day two

Gross: Sherry-Anne Fortune - 85

Nett: Brenda Clarke - 69

Third Flight

1 Paige Hurd (41/39) - 80

2 Marika Caesar (37/39) - 76

3 Geertje van Kessel (36/39) - 75

4 Hanka Wolterstoft (30/39) - 69

5 Magerith van der Jagt (30/39) - 69

6 Gwen Bailey (35/33) - 68

7 Symoniez Clouston (36/29) - 65

8 Michelle Berry (29/35) - 64

Day Prizes

Day 1

1 Paige Hurd - 41

2 Petra Beems - 39

Day 2

1 Marika Caesar - 39

2 Paige Hurd - 39