McCollin nets 31 of 33 but Dragons stumble

T&T’s Kalifa McCollin starred on debut for Celtic Dragons, shooting with 94 per cent accuracy but her team was on the losing end of a hard-fought match against Team Bath in the Vitality Netball Super League at Sports Wales National Centre, Wales on Saturday.

McCollin, the goal-attack, netted a brilliant 31 goals from 33 attempts in the Dragons’ 51-41 defeat. For her effort though, the goal-attack was awarded Player of the Match in a match viewed by some 560 spectators.

The Dragons all fired up, eager and ready to get the season going especially as they are in front of their Green Army fans and used McCollin on the starting team for along with goal-keeper (GK) Kelly Morgan, goal-defence (GD) Lois Rideout, wing-defence (WD) Suzy Drane, centre(C) Kyra Jones, wing-attack (WA) Bethan Dyke and goal-shooter (GS) Eleanor Roberts.

Team Bath starting team GK Ebony Beckford Chambers, GD Layla Guscoth, WD Vangelee Williams, C Mia Ritchie, WA Rachel Shaw, GA Laura Rudland and GS Chelsea Lewis.

First quarter starts with a quick goal shot by McCollin for the Celtic Dragons. The match continued to go goal for goal with the Dragons applying pressure with some quick plays, taking the lead 11 -9. At the end of the first quarter the Celtic Dragons led 11 goals to 10.

There were no changes to either team for the second quarter. However, a penalty awarded to Team Bath in their attacking circle saw Bath take the lead 13-12. Bath defence continued to apply pressure on the Dragons attack throughout the second quarter as a result of this Bath went in at half time with a nine-goal ( 26-17) lead.

The Dragons made changes for the third quarter, moving Lydia Hichens to GS, Stacey Peeters to C, Kelly Morgan to GD and Leila Thomas to GK. After seven minutes of play the Dragons reduce the deficit to seven goals. Changes made to the Dragons defence saw Rideout retake the court at GD, this new partnership in the Dragons defence worked hard making intercepts but Bath fought back also making intercepts and the game continued to be a battle with both teams fighting hard in the third quarter. The third session ended 38-30 in favour of Team Bath.

In the last quarter, there were no changes to the Dragons as they took the court. Dragons managed to pull back the scores again reducing the deficit to seven goals.

Bath continued to apply pressure right to the end of the last quarter but it was McCollin who has the last word scoring a penalty goal on the last whistle but it was her team, going away with the ten-point.

Noel’s Stars beaten

Surrey Storm, the defending champions defeated Afeisha Noel’s Severn Stars 58-40 also on Saturday at Surrey Sports Park. Stars are one of three new clubs in the ten-team league along with Wasps Netball and Sirens.

Stars applied the pressure in the mid court but the arms up defence of every player on court didn’t make their life easy. The defensive circle was alive with activity with all sorts of skills being showcased, one shocking skill came from Stars shooter Noel who performed a perfect split right in the middle of the circle and got back up again like nothing had happened!

Some loopy and long balls that just needed to be tweaked slightly sometimes gave Stars possession but Storm kept their nerve to hold the lead to one (11-10) at the end of the first quarter.

In the second session, every Stars possession was pressured and soon the multiple errors made by Stars attack saw Storm win the second quarter 20 goals to nine and end the half 30-20 to Storm.

Noel opened as the goal-shooter and scored her lone try as her team led by one (11-10) goal at the end of the first quarter. She also had one rebound.

Third quarter saw Stars make some changes and the unit challenged Storm but they still trailed 43-33 entering the final period.

Stars never gave up but had to settle for the 18-goal loss.

In the next round of matches, Stars are away to Lightning on Saturday from 7 am (TT time) while Sirens host Celtic Dragons at 9 am (TT time).