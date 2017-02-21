T&T trio in Windies squad for England ODIs

The T&T trio of pacer Shannon Gabriel, and batsmen Jason Mohammed and Evin Lewis are in the squad which will be led by fast bowler Jason Holder.

Left-hander Kieran Powell returns to the Caribbean side following a two-year break.

However, there are no T&T players in the WICB President’s Eleven.

West Indies take on England from March 3-9, with the first two games scheduled for the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium here and the third set for Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The Panel also announced the West Indies Cricket Board’s President’s XI 12-man squad to face England in a 50-over match.

The 15-man squad will have a camp in the build-up to the three-match rubber against the visitors. The squad will arrive in Antigua later this week and will work under the guidance of new Head Coach Stuart Law.

SQUAD — Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jonathan Carter, Rovman Powell, Shane Dowrich, Carlos Brathwaite, Shannon Gabriel, Miguel Cummins, Devendra Bishoo, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis.

WICB President’s XI Squad – Jahmar Hamilton (Captain), Sunil Ambris, Ronsford Beaton, Rahkeem Cornwall, Montcin Hodge, Kyle Hope, Damion Jacobs, Reynard Leveridge, Kyle Mayers, Andre McCarthy, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach.

Schedule of Matches

Saturday, February 25: Vice Chancellor’s XI vs England – Warner Park

Monday, February 27: WICB President’s XI vs England – Warner Park

Friday, March 3: 2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Stadium

Sunday, March 5: 2nd ODI – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground Stadium

Thursday, March 9: 3rd ODI – Kensington Oval