Mc Dougall, Woodley fire T&T past Antigua & Barbuda 8-1

David Mc Dougall scored a beaver-trick and Kevon Woodley, a hat-trick as T&T spanked Antigua & Barbuda 8-1 in its opening match of the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility on Monday night in Nassau, Bahamas.

It was the start for T&T in the Group C clash as Woodley opened the scoring as early as the second minute of the first 12-minute period, but underdogs Antigua & Barbuda drew level five minutes later.

That was the last bit of joy for Antigua & Barbuda as Chad Appoo restored T&T’s lead in the ninth minute while Mc Dougall got his first in the 10th minute, a gem of a volley for a 3-1 lead at the end of the first third.

The second period was all one way traffic with Mc Dougall making it 4-1 in the 13th minute before he extended the cushion to 5-1 a minute later with a exquisite right footed volley from near the right byine followed by a second on the night from Woodley to lead 7-1.

In the final third, T&T controlled the flow of the match and added two late items via, Mc Dougall, his fourth in the 34th and Woodley, to complete his hat-trick a minute from the final whistle to give coach, USA-born Benny Astorga his first win.

With the win, T&T moved into a joint lead with USA, which swept past US Virgin Islands by a similar 8-1 margin in Monday’s earlier match-up.

This evening, T&T swill head into action in their second match against the US Virgin Islands from 2.45pm while United States will be up against Antigua & Barbuda from 4pm in pool action.

Astorga is confident of victory again today as he believes his team has been in the best possible shape for the qualifiers.

Earlier this week Marc Jankovic scored four goals as Canada earned a 6-4 win over Group B rival Barbados in the opening match of the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship on Monday.

With the score level at 4-4, Maxime Leconte put Canada ahead for good early in the third period and Jankovic completed the scoreline with seven minutes left in the match.

Goals: 0-1: Marc Jankovic, min. 11 (1); 1-1: Jamar Grazette, min. 8 (1); 2-1: Jamal Chandler, min. 7 (1); 2-2: Marc Jankovic, min. 0 (1); 2-3: Danilo Pessoa, min. 9 (2); 2-4: Marc Jankovic, min. 7 (2); 3-4: Andre Pinder, min. 3 (2); 4-4: Tito Grazette, min. 11 (3); 4-5: Maxime Leconte, min. 9 (3); 4-6: Marc Jankovic, min. 7 (3)

Meanwhile, three-time champion United States recovered from a slow start to defeat US Virgin Islands, 8-1, in their Group C opener .

USVI’s Esaias Charles scored the only goal of the first period, but the U.S. responded with eight unanswered goals, including three from captain Nicolas Perera, all from the penalty spot. Team-mate Alessandro Canale weighed in with a brace.

Goals: 0-1: Esaias Charles, min. 5 (1); 1-1: Nicolas Perera, min. 9 (2); 2-1: Andrew Feld, min. 7 (2); 3-1: Alessandro Canale, min. 5 (2); 4-1: Nicolas Perera, min. 3 (2); 5-1: Jason Santos, min. 9 (3); 6-1: Matthew Van Zytveld, min. 6 (3); 7-1: Nicolas Perera, min. 1 (3); 8-1: Alessandro Canale, min. 1 (3).