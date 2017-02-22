Romany helps BAHS home

Bishop Anstey’s High School (BAHS) B team’s Arissa Romany romped through the defence of Providence Girls Catholic School to guide her team to a 7-0 victory in the School Girls Rugby League of T&T (SGRLTT).

This was at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port-of-Spain, last Wednesday.

This top of the table clash, was decided by Romany’s try (five points) and successful conversion for the extra two points.

Bishop’s B team so far looks like the pacesetters and with that success chalked up their third consecutive win, turning back Providence to maintain their perfect record this season.

It moved them two points clear in the standings with 12 points from three matches and with a match in hand but Providence is still in the race with 10 points. So too are the girls of St James Secondary and Bishop’s A team, both on nine points.

St James had a bye in this round which allowed Bishop’s A to gain some ground by way of a 10-5 win over Bishop Centenary College who are now fifth on the table.

The third and final fixture on the day was an in-school derby where Holy Name Convent A shut out Holy Name B by a 10-0 final score line.

Today action returns to the Savannah with a triple-header, starting at 4 pm.

Standings

1 Bishop B 3 3 0 0 21 7 14 12

2 Providence 4 2 2 0 47 12 35 10

3 St James Sec 3 2 1 0 30 10 20 9

4 Bishop A 3 2 1 0 15 5 10 9

5 Centenary 4 1 3 0 37 27 10 7

6 Holy Name A 4 1 3 0 10 25 -15 7

7 Holy Name B 4 0 4 0 5 82 -77 4

Results

Bishop B 7 (A Romany 1 try & 1

conversion) vs Providence 0

Bishop A 10 (I Francis 2 tries) vs

Bishop Centenary 5 (A Cooper 1 try)

Holy Name A 10 (A Noel 2 tries) vs Holy Name B 0

Today’s matches

St James Secondary School v Bishop’s Centenary College

Providence v Holy Name Convent B

Bishop Anstey HighSchool A v Bishop Anstey High School B

Holy Name Convent A - Bye