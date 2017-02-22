Wight is right for the Job in racing

Firstly, let me wish everyone a great day of Horseracing on this Carnival Wednesday racing programme.

The Arima Race Club has finally appointed a new Chief Executive Officer in the shape of retired Captain Anthony Wight. Captain Wight has been involved in horse racing for decades and no doubt is well aware of the many challenges that currently confront the industry. If he was not aware, it was made pellucidly clear at Last Wednesday’s Jetsam Awards when both the Arima Race Club (ARC) President Linford Carrabon and the Minister of Trade Paula Gopee Scoon identified the numerous issues facing the sport, prime of which is the reduced funding available from almost all sources.

This is going to place an even greater emphasis on management and imagination and we eagerly look forward to the new ideas to be placed on the table.

One avenue already being pursued by the Club is a reduction in the stakes money paid to owners, even as they reduce the number of race days. While the reduction in purses is likely inevitable due to the reduced income, the wisdom behind reducing prize money for the major races and classics will continue to be called into question.

For the sport to survive, it needs both punters and horses, which means that it also needs owners. Historically, the ARC has sacrificed quality for quantity and this appears to continue to be the case when you look at the draft racing programmes.

The longstanding argument is that we have more horses in the lower rating bands than the higher bands, but this begs the question of the chicken and the egg – which came first? Once we continue to pay pittance and have fewer races for the higher quality animals, owners will be discouraged from investing in new stock and so we will have fewer and fewer genuinely quality horses.

One avenue that needs to be pursued is the engagement of social media to extend the reach of the sport. We need to move to the situation in which the sport is readily available to all interested parties on whatever channel they prefer to use. We must start with expanding the television networks on which the racing channel is available. This is not social media, but it should be an easy first step. It should be available – and free to each of the major providers – Flow, Blink, Digicel and Massy.

Next, we must make it available online and streaming. Technology is thev ARC future and it needs to direct any available funding to expanding this channel which will extend its reach outside of the borders of the race track and T&T. We would not be unique in this regard.

Another avenue that needs to be pursued is getting the betting public more involved in the decision making. This should start by making it easy for the betting public to submit their suggestions to the Club for improvements and its an avenue to look at new and fresh ideas.

The Club’s ability to implement the public’s suggestions will go a long way towards encouraging greater participation and presence. The reality is that the public has not lost its appetite for betting, there are so many options available at the moment that local horse racing has to keep up and must not be seen as failing to become attractive, but must be seen as competing for its fair share of the purchasing public audience.

Trinbagonians are betting on everything from the Superbowl to the Premier League to how long it will take before President Trump is impeached. Racing needs to restore its share of that market. Reaching out to the public to understand what they want and then giving it to them must be seen as very important to the future of the ARC.

Racing will survive but it needs all stakeholders to not just be engaged but to feel that their engagement will make a difference. This really depends on how inclusive the management of the ARC becomes. We all look forward to the future with optimism and wish Captain Wight and his team all the blessings and support to achieve that.

Horseracing is critical in the lives of many and we should not forget that.

I heard a businessman once said, “If you are not prepare to lead or follow, then get out of the consumers way.”