Continuing story of Casablanca

Casablanca first, the rest nowhere should be the outcome of a six-runner ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over twelve furlongs of Lingfield today!

One of two Andrew Balding-trained declarations this consistent, hitherto luckless, Cape Blanco filly has been a disappointment but at issue are winning brackets to enhance stud value; one solitary success and Casablanca will find herself in the breeding paddocks quicker than high speed rail!

Seven days ago 72-rated Casablanca turned in a fair effort when runner-up to Codeshare on Newcastle tapeta, as ever there was a lack of pace when required in the closing stages and so, given there is a 5lbs fillies’ allowance to advantage her cause, surely David Probert will force the pace. It’s an extremely moderate race and definitely an outstanding opportunity of making it ninth time lucky.

The Blue Bomber and Appy Days, moderate hurdlers, and stable-companion, Paris Bound, could make it interesting and will collar support in betting exchanges, but my time-handicap illustrates Casablanca is a betting proposition.

Half an hour later Sandy Shores will not be a surprise if she causes one in the 3-y-o handicap over a mile, mount of useful apprentice, Jordan Uys!

This young man, attached to Brian Meehan’s yard, rode well aboard Sandy Shores over seven furlongs of Kempton ‘poly’ earlier this month when the Sixties Icon filly stayed on strongly to be an eye-catching third.

Sandy Shores, owned by a close friend, needs further and running her over a lesser distance was all about teaching her to relax and be chased into the bridle, previously she had pulled over eight furlongs.

We’re convinced Sandy Shores will go close and Uys’ 7lbs allowance will be vital; positivity might also be key in what should be an interesting, intriguing event.

Logi, purchased out of Richard Hannon’s yard following a succession of defeats, is now with David Barron and reappears in the six-runner Maiden Stakes over five furlongs of Wolverhampton tapet tonight.

Look no further for the winner, experienced Logi has ‘tons’ in hand and Barron is as good, if not better, than anyone, on this planet!

Tin Soldier benefited from a never-say-die ride from Ruby Walsh to land the At The Races Michael Purcell Memorial Novice Hurdle at Thurles.

A winner over an extended three miles on his Irish debut at Fairyhouse last month, the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was third-best in the betting for this two-and-a-half-mile Grade Three at 100/30.

Walsh unsurprisingly rode a positive race racing over the shorter trip, but looked booked for minor honours at best as Tin Solider came under pressure long before the home turn.

However, to his credit, the French import responded to his rider’s urgings and after getting himself back into contention in the straight, he jumped the last well and galloped on to score by a length.

Moulin A Vent, the 15/8 favourite, filled the runner-up spot, with Champagne Classic seven lengths further back in third.

Mullins said: “He is making good progress and while he made heavy weather of it, once Ruby made up his mind for him he made nice progress.”

Tin Soldier holds multiple engagements at the Cheltenham Festival, but is unlikely to make the trip to Prestbury Park. “I’ll probably keep him at home and look for a staying novice,” Mullins added.