No coach, but Jamaica netballers still training

KINGSTON—

The Sunshine Girls, the Caribbean’s top-rated side, has been without a head coach since Minneth Reynolds resigned last December.

Daley-Morris said the JNA had received three applications for the post and would begin interviews next week. And though no specific date had been targeted for the appointment for the new head coach, the administrator said the coaching structure in place would ensure the team’s preparations were not hindered.

“The team will begin their training in early March, so if we do not have a head coach, it is not going to stop the team from training, because we have an assistant coach, who is still there, and a technical director, and we have other personnel that work around the team,” Daley-Morris said.

Reynolds assumed her post in early 2014 following a stint by former national player Oberon Pitterson, and oversaw Jamaica’s fourth place finish at the World Cup in Sydney the following year.

Her last series in charge coincided with Jamaica’s 2-1 victory over England in a three-Test away series last December.

Daley-Morris said the JNA committee would begin pouring over applications this week before starting interviews. (CMC)