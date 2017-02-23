South Zone whips Central to lift Shell U-15 title

A brilliant 145-run partnership for the third wicket between Darren Samlal and Kyle Roopchand propelled South Zone to an easy seven-wicket victory over Central in the final of the Shell sponsored Inter Zone Under-15 cricket tournament on Wednesday at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Samlal top-scored with 75, slamming nine fours and two maximums in the process, and Roopchand was undefeated on 72, with six fours, as South Zone raced to 182 for the loss of three wickets in 32.5 overs to overhaul Central Zone’s 181 all out in 48 overs.

South Zone had won the toss and asked their opponents to take first strike which proved to be a smart decision as Central Zone, despite an excellent opening partnership of 103, failed to capitalise on the excellent foundation.

Shiva Sankar smashed seven fours off just 65 balls for his 51, while captain and opening batsman Aaron Bankay compiled a patient 39 to set their team up for a big total, but the rest of the Central Zone batting crumbled like a house of cards against a steady South Zone bowling attack once they were dismissed.

The next best partnership of the innings was a valuable 34 runs at the tail end between No 9 and 10 batsmen Amrit Dass (17) and Shasri Maharaj (12), with extras also contributing an astounding 36 (35 wides) to the final total.

“Man-of-the-Match” Jonathan Frederick grabbed four wickets for 26 runs in his ten overs with one maiden, while Avalon Changoor provided valuable support claiming three for 28, and Ryall Narine also got into the act with two for 39.

However South Zone, which finished unbeaten in the tournament, were also guilty of giving away 29 extras, including 25 wides.