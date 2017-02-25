Clarke Road tours Guyana

The Development unit of First Citizens Clarke Road United has embarked on its 6th development tour for members of its youth development programme.

This highly successful rural club has been contributing to the overall development of its community in various ways, but cricket has emerged as the activity for which it is best known. The club’s home at Wilson Road, Penal is now the preferred venue for Presentation College of San Fernando and other schools in the area, for cricket, school, sports and other sport related activities.

Jyd Goolie and Anderson Phillip are two of the recent graduates of the club’s Youth Development efforts which boasts of a long list of successes.

The team will play five matches in Guyana starting on the 24th February and ending on the 1st March 2017. The matches are against Enmore Sports Club, Everest C.C, Maltenoes CC, Albion CC and Rose Hall C.C

The team will be led by South Under 15 Captain Tariq Mohammed and includes Darren Samlal, Jalen Agard, Nicholas Ali, Isiah Gomez, Justin Ramsumair, Rodney Beharry, Christian Bernard, Vanir Maharaj, Brandon Samaroo, Kellon London, Adam Umraw and Arjuna Sukhu- a Canadian resident.

The Manager of the touring team will be Chandradath Mahabir and the coach will be former National off spinner Mukesh Persad. Some parents will also be accompanying the group.