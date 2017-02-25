A thing found in a dream

Marsha Pearce Rodell Warner met the subject of his art in a dream. “In my dream I was challenged to perform a task, which I completed. A door opened to a familiar kitchen and on the table was a thing,” he said.

Warner is not the first artist to engage sensations occurring during sleep. The Surrealists, for example, drew on psychologist Sigmund Freud’s theories of dreams and the subconscious. Salvador Dali’s popular painting The Persistence of Memory is one surrealist illustration of the element of surprise, unexpected juxtapositions and warping of forms often found in such works. Similarly, Warner brings together a chair, galvanized iron sheet, coconut, conch shell, bear’s head and other elements in a bizarre, intriguing display titled The Most Corrupting Notion Ever Captured in a Dream.

According to Warner, the items have become the body of the thing seen in his dream.

“This black and white thing would appear and tell me it wants me to express it,” he recalled. The artist, who has been working with patterns for a number of years, describes how this thing surpassed all that he had learned in his art-making practice: “It knew my techniques and went beyond them. The thing on the table was more complex than I could know and would take on different forms to speak to me.”

Is the artist a conduit or creator? Warner’s response to his dreams is a rendering of black and white patterns that confuse the eye, reconfiguring and corrupting known forms so they become unfamiliar and subject to close inspection and acts of rereading. Like Dali’s painted clocks that droop and change appearance, Warner’s pieces morph in a skin of repeated lines and shapes.

In a move that heightens the push and pull of form, Warner sets his components against a black and white background, playing with figure-ground relationships found in such optical illusions as the Rubin’s vase—that ambiguous picture that allows two profiles of faces to be seen and/or a vase.

If Warner’s dream and artwork seem outlandish, they can be rooted in ideas by philosophers and other theorists, who have been debating notions of what it means to create. Warner’s reference to the entity in his dream as “a thing” is significant. In 1977, German philosopher Martin Heidegger wrote that to create is “to let something emerge as a thing”.

What, then, is a thing? Anthropologist Tim Ingold (who uses Heidegger’s thinking) offers an answer to this question.

Using a tree as an example, Ingold argues that it comprises bark, algae and other tiny creatures—it is “a certain gathering together of the threads of life”. A tree, therefore, is a thing because it has several, intertwined or networked “goings on”. A thing is a gathering.

It is perhaps this “thing”—this complexity-that Rodell Warner captures in his dream and attempts to convey or let emerge in a visible realm for his audiences. “To observe a thing,” wrote Ingold, “is not to be locked out but to be invited in to the gathering”. Experiencing Warner’s art gives this potential. In speaking about his work, Warner noted: “Now that you see it, it can get into your dreams.”

Rodell Warner's The Most Corrupting Notion Ever Captured in a Dream was installed at Alice Yard, Woodbrook from February 16-21, 2017.