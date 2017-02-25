T&T best tactical team at beach Soccer qualifiers—coach

T&T’s Beach Soccer Men have been raising eyebrows at the ongoing CONCACAF Beach Soccer qualifiers in Nassau, Bahamas.

Before facing the United States on Thursday night, T&T scored convincing 8-1 and 5-1 wins over Antigua/Barbuda and US Virgin Islands to secure their quarter final spot which takes place today. But while El Salvador, Costa Rica and Mexico are the notable Beach Soccer teams to watch in Concacaf, T&T has surely put themselves among the teams to fancy as they go in search of one of two qualifying spots for the 2017 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Bahamas in April.

Alexandre Soares who coached Brazil to four World Cup titles and is now in charge of the Bahamas team, spoke about T&T.

“They are tactically one of the best teams in the competitions. You can see the understand the game, they are organised and their players are technically and physically very good. I think they are a team to watch for the rest of the tournament and they are in with a very good chance of qualifying. They need to keep it up,” said Soares who coached T&T in 2013.

Beach Soccer Men take part in Foundation clinic

The ever-popular Beach Soccer Foundation Clinic arrived on the shores of Nassau on Tuesday as a group disadvantaged local youngsters were given an unforgettable experience with stars of the CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship.

T&T trio Chad Appoo, team captain Ryan Augustine and Kelvin Charles along with head coach Benny Astorga joined around 20 Bahamian kids and young adults with disabilities at the Malcolm Park Beach Soccer Facility prior to the second day of competition and were able to run, play and enjoy soccer on the sand with some of their favourite players.

Beach soccer players from the Bahamas, T&T and the United States all took part in what was a hugely positive experience for all concerned.

Beach Soccer Worldwide’s Head of Competitions Josep Ponset added, “These clinics are always really special moments for everyone involved and it’s a big part of what we do as an organisation.

“We were honoured to be part of this initiative with the kids. Our players take pride in being part of these things where it entails lifting the spirits of people and assisting in development,” T&T head coach Astorga said.

The Beach Soccer Foundation is committed to making a difference across the world through the principles of environmental protection, children/youth development and skin cancer awareness.

Lawrence wants players and fans to be as one

“I wants the players out on the pitch and the fans up in the stands to be as one.”

That was the clear signal of T&T Senior Team head coach Dennis Lawrence, who took to the field on Monday as T&T senior men’s team began its preparations for its friendly against Suriname on March 10, then its two 2018 World Cup qualifying matches on March 24 and 28 here at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

“I don’t just want the boys to go out and perform for the sake of it,” he said. “We’re not England or Brazil, but our fans have a special way of loving the game. They want success and I want to give it to them again,” Lawrence said this week in a FIFA feature article.

The former Wrexham man spoke of the influence Leo Beenhakker has had on him.

Lawrence paid close attention to his chain-smoking boss back in those glory days, the colourful Dutchman who masterminded T&T’s qualifying campaign.

“In my eyes, Leo Beenhakker has no equal when it comes to influence on a football team,” Lawrence said. “The way he conducted himself, his discipline, and the way he managed the men was incredible.”

Beenhakker was the first person Lawrence called after being offered the national team post. “He just told me ‘you’re ready, so go and do it.”

Lawrence began his first training camp with a provisional squad on Monday ahead of the March 24 and 28th World Cup qualifiers in Port of Spain against Panama and Mexico.

Under 20s still have much to play for

This country’s Under 20 team will head into its final group stage match of the CONCACAF Under 20 Championship against El Salvador this afternoon 3.30 pm (TT Time) with intentions of finishing with a win and hoping to steal one of the two qualifying spots for the knock-out phase.

A 1-1 draw with Bermuda and a narrow 1-0 loss to Costa Rica on Wednesday means T&T can still move on if it can beat El Salvador and see Bermuda pull off an upset win over Costa Rica in the final preliminary matches.

“We have it all to play for still. I think the team has been brave and has fought really hard in the competition so far,” skipper Jabari Mitchell said. “But unfortunately we have not finished well and the results haven’t been the best for us. But against El Salvador I believe we are capable of finishing on a positive note and we will also hope Bermuda can do the job against Costa Rica,” added the W Connection midfielder.

