Two goals for Irving Garcia as USA heads to quarterfinals of 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship with 5-1 win over T&T on Thursday night in the Bahamas.

Both the USA and T&T had punched their tickets for the quarterfinals of the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship before this game, but their last match before the knockout rounds decided the winner of Group C. The USA won the game and the group, beating T&T 5-1, with two goals supplied by Irving Garcia, a former New York Red Bulls player and the eternal flame that burns in the heart of veteran New York soccer journalist, Dave Martinez.

The goals were Garcia’s first of the tournament. He and the USA can now look forward to a quarterfinal against Panama last night, while T&T was up against Mexico.

The top two teams in this tournament will qualify for the 2017 Beach Soccer World Cup, to be held at the same venue (in the Bahamas) in April. Garcia and the USA must beat Panama to be in the hunt for a World Cup spot. The two finalists at this competition will join host nation Bahamas as CONCACAF’s representatives at the World Cup.

Unless Bahamas or its quarterfinal opponent, Guadeloupe, makes the final - since one is already in the World Cup and the other is not eligible for FIFA competitions. Then the third-place playoff winner would advance. But the USA need only be concerned about these details if it beats Panama in its next game.