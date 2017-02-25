UWI battles English XI today

A University of the West Indies (UWI) team led by Chadwick Walton will compete against an English XI in a 50-overs cricket match at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts today. The UWI Vice-Chancellor’s XI Cricket Match will be a warm-up match preceding England’s tour of the West Indies for a three-match ODI series. It bowls off at 9:30 a.m and admission is free to the public.

Veteran Guyanese cricketer and former captain of the West Indies Cricket team, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, who ended his 22-year international career in 2016, will be honoured at the match, for his outstanding contribution to the lovely game.

Chanderpaul’s son, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who will play in the match as a member of the Vice-Chancellor’s XI team, will receive the special tribute and commemorative plaque on his father’s behalf in a brief ceremony during the half-time break.

The 2017 Vice-Chancellor’s team will showcase a mix of UWI, UTech, Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) and West Indies’ players. The full team comprises: Amir Jangoo (UWI St Augustine Student), Anthony Alleyne (UWI Open Campus Student), Cameron Pennyfeather (UWI Cave Hill Student), Cassius Burton (UTech Jamaica Student), Chadwick Walton (UWI Cave Hill Student), Jermaine Levy (UWI Cave Hill Student and CCC 2017 player), Kharry Pierre (West Indies player), Keemo Paul (West Indies player), Keon Harding (UWI Cave Hill Student and CCC 2017 player), Obed McCoy (West Indies player), Shimron Hetmyer (West Indies player), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (member of Guyana Franchise Cricket team).