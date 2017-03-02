Blackpool to honour icons Sunday

Blackpool Sports Club from Mt Lambert, will stage it’s 26th anniversary football match in memory of one of it’s foundation members, Cecil “Rajay” Joseph, on Sunday 4pm, at the Aranguez Savannah.

In the past, the club has honored former sporting and cultural icons for their contributions, such as former national footballers-Alvin Corneal, Sedley Joseph, Everald “Gally” Cummings, Selris Figaro, Kelvin “KB” Berassa, Gerry Browne, Lincoln “Tiger” Phillips, Leroy DeLeon, Ellis and Vernon “Sam” Sadaphal, Leon “Smooth”Edwards, Ron La- Forest, Ulric “Buggy” Haynes and Kent Bernard, a hometown hero from Petit Bourg.

This year former West Indies and T&T Test cricketer Harold “Harry Joe” Joseph, who also played football, will be recognised for his contribution to sports, as well as master pan arranger Jit Samaroo, who led Renegades to nine Panorama titles. Samaroo’s posthumous award will be collected by his son Amrit, who is a budding pan arranger.

Also to be recognized, will be, Cecil “Ju Ju” Brewster, Grantly “Garbo” Boyce, Garvin and Garthorne Craig, Harold “Falcon” Richards, Rasheed “Nagar” Ali, “Parry” Parris, Lennox “Marcus” Marcano and Neville”Romeo” Salandy.

Special mention will be made of Leslie Joseph, the main organizer of the event, himself a former first division footballer with Maple and his brother, Lloyd “Golden Boy” Joseph, a former hard kicking forward with Blackpool and Colts.

The teams for Sunday’s match will be skippered by “Harry Joe” and Garvin Craig and will include the above mentioned players together with Stephen “Gomo” Gomez, Douglas St.Hill and his brother Winfield, “Speck” Ramoutar, Dexter “Funk” Joseph, Rory Gajadhar and many others from the SanJuan and surrounding areas.