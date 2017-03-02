WICB meeting postponed

The annual general meeting (AGM) of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) which was scheduled for this coming weekend in Antigua has been postponed to month’s end due to logistical problems.

With the West Indies playing England in Antigua this weekend a number of tourists are flying in and it is very difficult to get all the directors of the board in Antigua on time for Saturday. Dave Cameron the standing president of the board was due to be ratified in the position for yet another term at this meeting.

The WICB had announced last month that Cameron and his vice-president, Emmanuel Nanthan, were the only candidates put forward for the respective posts by the deadline.

“The Corporate Secretary, Verlyn Faustin, confirmed that Cameron and Nanthan were the only two nominees received for the posts of president and vice president respectively,” the WICB said.

“Both Cameron and Nanthan have already served two year terms in the respective positions. The posts will be ratified at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) also due on the same day. The election and AGM are scheduled for Antigua.”

At this meeting the directors were also due to hear from outgoing CEO of the board Michael Muirhead. The Jamaican who did not renew his contract with the regional organisation was replaced by Englishman Johnny Grave. Muirhead is set to manage the Stanford Cricket Ground and Sticky Wicket Restaurant.

The facility is to be expanded to house the new headquarters of the West Indies Cricket Board as well as the players’ academy.

Muirhead will be in charge of identifying funding as well as the overall expansion programme. The facility recently played hosts to the Regional Super50 tournament which was a huge success.

Also on the cards for discussion was the West Indies senior team scheduling for the rest of the year and also proposed tours by international teams outside of the FTP.