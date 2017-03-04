Mohammed, Carter fightback

West Indies chances of making an automatic appearance at the 2019 ICC World Cup took another blow yesterday, as needing valuable points to climb into the top eight, the Caribbean team lost its opening match of their three-series to England by 45 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Ground in Antigua.

England captain Eoin Morgan slammed a superb century to lead his side to 296 for six in their 50 overs and the West Indies could muster only 251 all out in reply, despite an excellent 72 from T&T’s batsman Jason Mohammed.

England pacers Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett each scalped four wickets to star on the day for their country. However, the Man of The Match honours was went to their captain Morgan.

Set a testing 297 for victory in 50 overs, the West Indies set about the task in a hurry through the efforts of openers Evin Lewis and Kraigg Brathwaite. However they lost the match when they lost their top three batsmen for the addition of three runs and England was all over the hometeam. Lewis who threatened much more left for a typically belligerent 21 and the returning Keiran Powell left for one both falling to Chris Woakes. Liam Plunkett then removed the obdurate Kraigg Brathwaite for 14 and the West Indies were reeling.

Mohammed and wicketkeeper Shai Hope then steadied the ship without taking any risks. They took the score along to 108 when Hope was caught at backward point of a short ball from leg-spinner Adil Rashid. The Barbadian made 31 of 38 balls with two fours.

Mohammed was a picture of calmness throughout, maximising his tremendous experience to the benefit of his team. The little right hander was able to work through a difficult patch with Carter and then both blossomed to play some wonderful strokes. Mohammed favouring square on both sides of the wicket, was able to bring up his half century of 63 balls with six fours.

Carter was very positive and tried playing a reverse sweep of the second ball he faced. The left hander took the attack to the English and also slammed a half century getting to 52 before giving his hand away. The faced 47 balls hitting four fours and two sixes in a partnership with Mohammed worth 82 in 13.5 overs.

When Carter left Mohammed continued but was unfortunately run out for 72 of 91 balls with seven fours.

Earlier, Morgan continued his impressive form from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to rescue his team after two sets of stumps fell to the ground in the first eight overs. The visitors sent in to bat lost opener Jason Roy bowled by Shannon Gabriel for 13. The big Trinidadian then followed up with the crucial scalp of Joe Root who looked back to see his timbers in tatters. At 29 for two in the eighth over the West Indies were in control and England needed their skipper.

The left hander who signed off he PSL with unbeaten 80 for Peshawar Zalmi worked nicely with Sam Billings to rebuild the innings. Billings took the fight to the local bowlers using his feet nicely to spinner Ashley Nurse to register a half century that came of 53 balls with seven fours.

Morgan slowly came into his own and the two was able to take the score along to 96 before Billings fell to Nurse for 52. The Barbadian Nurse would then give the West Indies a further cheer when he sent back Jos Butler for 14.

At 129 for four the West Indies were back in control however Ben Stokes a man everyone knows in the Caribbean was up next with a point to prove. And prove he did, as he added 110 runs for the fifth wicket with Morgan of 17.4 overs.

While Stokes and Morgan batted, West Indies skipper Jason Holder ran out of options, as the white ball was flying all over the place. Stokes finally fell to an out of sorts Devendra Bishoo for 55 to give the home team a breather. Stokes faced 61 balls and struck three sixes. Up next was Moin Ali who was the perfect foil for Morgan, nerdling the ball nicely and giving his skipper the strike. Morgan brought up his 10th ODI century of 112 balls with 10 fours and two sixes. It was his 5th as captain, going past Aliaster Cook and Andy Struass with four each as captain. Ali finished unbeaten on 31 of 22 balls with two hits to the fence.