Central Sports clip Comets by 7 runs

Central Sports continued their impressive display this season, when they defeated Alescon Comets by seven runs under the Duckworth/Lewis method at Felicity yesterday in the T&T cricket Board (TTCB) 50 overs competition.

Batting first Central Sports made 180 all out in 28 overs. Jahran Alfred topscored with 46 of 31 balls with five fours and three sixes. Skipper Shazan Babwah made a quickfire 36 and national player Kjorn Ottley, 23.

The pick of the Comets bowlers was spinner Bryan Charles who claimed 4/45. He was well supported by national leg-spinner Imran Khan 2/42 and Stephawn Solomon 2/25.

Spinners Rakesh Maharaj and Kristopher Ramsaran then bowled beautifully to restrict Comets to 150 all out of 27.3 overs.

Maharaj took 4/25, Ramsaran 3/35 and they were well supported by Stephen Shaddick with 2/28.

Two matches were washed out due to heavy rain. At Syne Village in Penal, PowerGen was due to play national champions Queen’s Park but could not get unto the field while at St Julien in Southeast Trinidad, no play was possible between Clarke Road and Tableland.

At Barrackpore, the match between Merryboys and Victoria was affected by rain and reduced to 21 overs per side. Hometeam Victoria United ran away easy winners over Merryboys by 106 runs. Marcelle Jones 43 and Savion Lara 33 took Victoria to 158 for six in their 21 overs.

National player Marlon Richards grabbed 3/35 of five overs for Merryboys. The boys from Diego then struggled to 52 all out.

Spinner Sanjiv Gooljar took three wickets for six runs, Farrell Jugmohan 3/11 and Uthman Mohammed 3/26. (VM)

At Felicity: Central Sports 180 all out (28ovs)(Jahran Alfred 46, Shazan Babwah 36, Kjorn Ottley 23, Bryan Charles 4/45, Imran Khan 2/42, Stephawn Solomon 2/25) vs Alescon Comets 150 all out (27.3ovs)(I Mohammed 36, A Gobin 24, I Khan 22, K Edwards 20, Rakesh Maharaj 4/25, Kristopher Ramsaran 3/35, Stephen Shaddick 2/28) - Central Sports won by 7 runs D/L method.

At Barrackpore: Victoria United 158/6 (21ovs)(Marcelle Jones 43, Savion Lara 33, Marlon Richards 3/35) vs Merryboys 52 all out (Sanjiv Gooljar 3/6, Farrell Jugmohan 3/11 and Uthman Mohammed 3/26) - Victoria won by 106 runs.

At Syne Village: PowerGen vs QPCC - match abandoned due to rain.

At St Julien: FC Clarke Road vs Tableland—match abandoned due to rain.