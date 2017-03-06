St Clair adjudged best boxer

Tyrone St Clair was voted the fighter of the night after he defeated Tyrell Cadette in an interesting 80kg contest of the Development Boxing card labelled ‘The Arena’ at the Cosmic Boxing Gym, Marabella on Saturday night.

The card which is being used to unearth new talents ahead of the a number of local, regional and international tournaments saw the referee having to intervene to save Cadette from St Clair’s brutal attack.

Kyleron Ruiz of Potential Boxing Gym also triumphed on the night at the expense of Akiel Thomas of South East Port of Spain (SEPOS) in a three-round 65kg fight, while there were also wins for Blessing Waldropt, Levi Richardson of the Youth Training Centre (YTC) Conquerors and Sherkeem Hernandez (YTC).

RESULTS

1 Blessing Waldropt vs Tyrek Weeks (58kg)

WINNER: Blessing Waldropt RSC

2 Denzel Massy vs Levi Richardson (65kg)

WINNER: Levi Richardson

3 Jamal Hinds vs Sherkeem Hernandez (55kg)

WINNER: Sherkeem Hernandez Split Decision

4 Joshua Sylvester vs S Josiah Hunt (68kg)

WINNER: Joshua Sylvester Unanimous Decision

5 Tyrone St Clair VS Tyrell Cadette (80kg)

WINNER: Tyrone St Clair RSC

6 Kyleron Ruiz VS Akiel Thomas (65kg)

WINNER: Kyleron Ruiz