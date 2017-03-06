Tesse begins duty as U-17 women’s coach

Manuela Tesse, another Italian women’s coach, began her duties in the national women’s football programme as head coach of the Under-17s.

Tesse arrived in T&T recently to join director of women’s football Carolina Morace and the rest of her staff, and was first tasked with the responsibility of overseeing tryouts for U-17 players during a two-day session at the Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, training pitch in Marabella on the weekend.

Players were required to register online before turning up at the venue for assessment by Tesse and the rest of the staff. Also involved were Morace and her assistant Nicola Williams, the country’s U-20 coach.

“I wanted an experience outside of Italy and this is an opportunity to serve. I am thankful for the opportunity and thank you to the TTFA (T&T Football Association (TTFA)and the president David John-Williams to believe in the programme and Carolina Morace,” Tesse said.

“This weekend we looked at the players 16 and 15 years old and we looked at their technique and coordination and individual tactical awareness. This was the first objective. We have a lot of work to do but we have much potential.”

Tesse was part of the Italian national team at the UEFA Women’s Euro 1997, 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup and UEFA Women’s Euro 2001. Williams who has been here from the start with Morace said the women’s programme has intensified over the past couple weeks.

“Last week was a very successful week. We had the U-20s play against the senior team and we saw a lot of the work done, in the practice sessions, shown on the field during the game.

“The senior women team trains everyday of the week with one day in the gym. On the other days they have physical preparation and technical where we work on ball possession and non-ball possession,” Williams said.

“The 20s follow a similar model, so what is good is that the work we do with the senior team, the methodology we follow and the types of principles we instill in our team, we follow that with the U-20s and my assistant, Manuela Tesse follows that at the U-17 team. We have already seen some players move between the U-20s to the senior team and they are able then to adapt into the same environment.”

Both the senior and U-20s have separate pools of around 30 home-based players and another 10 that are based overseas.

“The buses are set up in Port-of-Spain for transportation with local connections on the way and they come to Mannie Ramjohn Stadium for training. We also have meals involved. The project is very exciting. There is a lot to do and there is a lot of success that can come with that and so as a coach and as part of the coaching staff, it is very rewarding to be here. The culture and with the players and staff… everyone is very receptive,” Williams said.

Meanwhile the TTFA will conduct screening sessions in Tobago on Saturday from 4 pm-6pm and Sunday 9 am-12 noon as the search continues for the country’s best U-17 and U-20 players at the Courland Ground, Black Rock.

Morace will be accompanied by Williams, Tesse and the rest of her staff. Players are requested to walk with a white T-shirt, black pants and red socks. Players must also register online by 5 pm on Wednesday.

No player will be accepted on the day of the sessions.