Windies fall to four-wicket loss

With England reeling on 126 for five chasing 226 for victory, West Indies strike bowler Shannon Gabriel walked off with the side strain. Joe Root and Chris Woakes then posted a century partnership to take England to a four-wicket victory and a 2-0 series win in the Oneindig Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards ground in Antigua, yesterday.

Opting for a number of allrounders instead of strike bowlers, hurt the West Indies who were well in control before Root 90 not out and Woakes’ unbeaten 68, took England home.

West Indies led again by Jason Mohammed’s 50, reached 225 all out and England reached their target with 10 balls to spare. West Indies spinners Ashley Nurse and Devendra Bishoo put the skids on England with a brilliant display of slow bowling.

Jason Roy at the top hammered away for a 48-ball 52 but at the fall of his wicket with the score at 87, the West Indies struck back, taking four more for the addition of 37 runs.

However, they could not deliver the death blow with Root and the right hander from Yorkshire stayed rooted until the end.

His 90 not out came from 127 balls and included just three fours. All rounder Woakes living a charmed life at times got 68 not out from 83 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Earlier, West Indies won the toss and given the fact that this was the same pitch used for the first game, they were of the belief that it would dry out in the second innings, so decided to take first use.

Opener Evin Lewis was not able to give them the flyer he is accustomed to and fell for just eight to Steven Finn, giving him his 99th ODI wicket. With the milestone looming, Finn wanted to get it out the way and found assistance from Keiran Powell, who pulled at one angled across him and was caught and bowled for nine. Two wickets back in the hut for only 21 runs and the West Indies innings was taking a similar shape to that of the first match.

Shai Hope came in and batted with confidence, striking the ball well but his innings was short-lived, falling to Stokes for 16 with the score at 46.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite was still there and playing well within his means. His gathered most of his runs on the onside as his strong bottom hand was prominent in his strokeplay. He and Mohammed took the score to 118, before Brathwaite was stumped off spinner Moeen Ali for 42. He faced 70 balls, hitting two fours.

England kept breaking potentially good partnerships, to keep the game in check. Mohammed, who slapped his maiden half century for the West Indies in the first game, looked in good nick and was timing the ball sweetly. He took a while to assess the pitch and then got into groove hitting the ball well. He raised his half century with a six, having faced 71 balls, counting two sixes and two fours.

Carter looked as busy as he was in the first encounter and kept the scoreboard ticking away. The attractive left hander was enterprising and added 41 for the fifth wicket with Mohammed before the latter fell for exactly 50.

Carter would go on to score 39 of 36 balls with two fours and a six and later on Carlos Brathwaite would carve 23 from 24 balls, as the West Indies slumped to 225 all out with 13 balls to spare. Finn who started the job finished with 2/38 but it was Liam Plunkett who derailed the middle order to claim 3/32. The right hander has now collected seven wickets in the two matches.

WI vs England

WI inns

E Lewis c Billings b Finn 8

K Brathwaite st Butler b Ali 42

K Powell c & b Finn 9

S Hope c Butler b Stokes 16

J Mohammed c Rashid b Plunkett 50

J Carter c Rashid b Plunkett 39

J Holder c & b Rashid 15

C Brathwaite c Billings b Rashid 23

A Nurse b Plunkett 13

D Bishoo not out 0

S Gabriel run out 1

Extras: 1b, 2lb, 6w 9

Total: all out (47.5) 225

Fall of wkts: 11, 21, 46, 118, 159, 173, 199, 219, 224, 225.

Bowling: S Finn 8-1-38-2, C Woakes 8-1-26-0, L Plunkett 7.5-1-32-3, B Stokes 5-0-29-1, A Rashid 9-0-53-2, M Ali 10-0-44-1.

England inns

J Roy c C Brathwaite b Nurse 52

S Billings c Powell b Gabriel 0

J Root not out 90

E Morgan lbw Nurse 7

B Stokes c Hope b Bishoo 1

J Butler c Hope b Bishoo 0

M Ali b Nurse 3

C Woakes not out 68

Extras: 1lb, 4w 5

Total: for 6 wkts (48.2) 226

Fall of wkts: 1, 87, 108, 113, 117, 124.

Bowling: S Gabriel 3-0-17-1, J Holder 10-0-46-0, A Nurse 10-0-34-3, D Bishoo 10-0-43-2, C Brathwaite 4-0-38-0, J Mohammed 4-0-15-0, K Brathwaite 5.2-0-22-0, J Carter 2-0-10-0.

Result: England won by 4 wickets to take series 2-0.

Man of the match: Joe Root.