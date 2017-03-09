Diamond Vale sparkle at Kelvin Nancoo West Games

The students of Diamond Vale Government Primary School yesterday showed their new Principal David Weekes and the first Principal of the institution Yvonne Pinder, that the legacy of excellence in sport and education has been maintained as they won both the Boys and Girls Championship at the Kelvin Nancoo West Games powered by Milo at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

The perennial West ‘B’ champions swept both the Boys’ and Girls’ categories at the 30th edition of the annual games held on Tuesday,.

Stellar performances from Hakim Salandy, Tyrell Springer, Tiffany Alleyne, Jordan Burton, Jeneice Burton and Abigail Burton saw the school emerge victorious.

The triumph was witnessed by of one of the largest crowd of supporters in the history of the Kelvin Nancoo West Games, which included Minister of Sport, Darryl Smith, Yvonne Pinder, Burey George, Mennen Walker-Briggs, Merle John, Roy Agustus, Ivor Niles and Lennox Toussaint.

Minister Smith lauded Nestle for its involvement and applauded Milo, the “Food Drink of Champions”, for its support of sport and education in T&T.

He said the Kelvin Nancoo in whose name the Games was held had served the school zone, district and country unselfishly over the past 30 years.

He commended for the job which his has done with not only the games but with the thousands of student-athletes who came under his guidance.

He also commended the pioneers of the Milo Games, saying that the gala opening ceremony and march past parade was something worth savouring.

In the West A category, Dunross Preparatory School repeated last year’s success with a superb win in the boys’ category.

They had the firepower of Dylan Woodruffe and Tye Clarke.

Carenage Girls Government added another lien to the Championship trophy by winning the prestigious title for the 16th time for Coach/Teacher Abeyola Akowe.

They dethroned Maraval RC with Dunross Preparatory School and the International School of Port-of-Spain (ISPS) occupying third and fourth position, respectively.

Other good performances were seen from Akeria Leacock and Teriem Toussaint of Maraval RC while the Under-11 standout Fatimah Springer of Cocorite. Newcomer to Games Wesport SDA had something to cheer about as Josiah Grant proved to be unstoppable in the U-11 boys category and in just the same manner, the ISPS Perrylee Christie and Chelsie Mukerji scored in the U- 13 Girls and Under-15 events, respectively.

Diego Martin Government has some athletes to be proud of and Naima Julius is one for the future along with Makada Edwards while Crystal Stream Government duo of Savian Adams and Markalia John brought joy to the supporters of the school.

Carenage Girls Government showed that they meant business by off the Games in style and were adjudged winners of the March Past for West A while Four Roads Government after a three year of being beaten returned to winning ways.

RESULTS

March Past

West A

1 Carenage Girls Government - 268

2 Maraval Girls’ RC - 264

3 Dunross Preparatory - 258

West B

1 Four Roads Gov’t - 264

2 Diamond Vale Gov’t - 260

3 Crystal Stream Gov’t - 249

Victrix Ludorum

West A

U-9: Akeria Leacock (Maraval Girls RC)

U-11: Fatimah Springer (Cocorite Gov’t)

U-13: Perrylee Christie (ISPS)

U-15: Chelis Mukerji (ISPS)

Victor Ludorum

West A

U-9: Teriem Toussaint (Maraval RC)

U-11: Josiah Grant (Wesport SDA)

U-13: Dylan Woodruffe (Dunross Prep)

U-15: Tye Clarke (Dunross Prep)

Victrix Ludorum

West B

U-9: Naima Julius (Diego Martin Gov’t)

U-11: Markalia John (Crystal Stream Gov’t)

U-13: Makeda Edwards (Diego Martin Gov’t)

U-15: Tiffany Alleyne (Diamond Vale Gov’t)

Victor Ludorum

West B

U-9: Savion Adams (Crystal Stream Gov’t)

U-11: Hakim Salandy (Diamond Vale Gov’t)

U-13: Tyrell Springer (Diamond Vale Gov’t)

U-15: Jordan Burton (Diamond Vale Gov’t)