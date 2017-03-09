Lawrence stars for St Leo’s golf team

T&T Ysabelle “Izzy” Lawrence starred for Saint Leo University women’s golf team to help them finish second overall in the Armstrong State University Pirate Women’s Invitational which wrapped up play on Tuesday at the Savannah Quarters Country Club in Georgia, USA.

Saint Leo women’s golf fired a five-under 283 in the third and final round. The Lions finished the tournament with an 892 (+28) over the 54 holes. Dallas Baptist won the event with an 877 (+13), while West Florida was 10 strokes behind Saint Leo in third place with a 902 (+38).

Senior Marie Coors carded a four-under 68 in her final round on the par 72, 5,947 yard Savannah Quarters course. She finished third overall on the individual leaderboard with a one-over 217 for the tournament.

But Coors, the number one-ranked player in all of Division II women’s golf at the moment according to the Golfstat statistical rankings, didn’t even card the Lions’ best round on Tuesday.

That honour went to freshman Izzy Lawrence, who fired a five-under 67 – second-lowest round by a Saint Leo women’s golfer this season, and fourth-lowest in program history. She finished the 54-hole tournament with a seven-over 223, and was tied for ninth individually.

Junior Amanda Jackobsson also finished among the top 20, after shooting a 73 in Tuesday’s third round. She scored an eight-over 224 for the tournament, tied for 11th overall.

Junior Margine Arguello fired a 76 in the third round and carded a 233 (+17) for the tournament, and was tied for 24th. Fellow junior Vilde Eriksen also rebounded from a frustrating pair of rounds on Monday to shoot a 75 on Tuesday; she finished the tournament with a 234 (+18) over the three rounds, and was tied for 26thoverall.

Sophomore Alex Velez, playing as an individual, posted an 81 for a third round score, and was at 240 for the tournament. She finished tied for 39th on the leaderboard.

Dallas Baptist golfers Addison Mitchell and Sarah Kim finished 1-2 atop the individual leaderboard ahead of Coors. Both Patriot golfers fired rounds of 72 on Tuesday, allowing Mitchell to take medalist honours with a two-under 214. Kim finished the tournament at even par with a 216.

Saint Leo women’s golf has over two weeks off to prepare for its next tournament on March 25, when it travels to DeLand, Florida, to compete in the Stetson University Babs Steffen Invitational at the Victoria Hills Golf Course.