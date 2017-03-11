Browne heads Velodrome cycling entries

T&T’s Kwesi Browne will head a field of Elite One category cyclists for the T&T Cycling Federation Track series which pedals off at the Arima Municipal Stadium Velodrome, from 3 pm this afternoon.

Browne is fresh off of securing a spot at the Union Cycling International (UCI) World Cycling Championship following impressive back-to-back performances at the Cycling World Cups in Colombia and Los Angeles in USA, recently.

Two weeks ago, he finished a distant 11th in the Keirin event in Los Angeles after he was involved in a crash nearing the end of the race.

However, his combined performances, in which he was among the finalists in the event in Colombia two weeks ago and his finish in Los Angeles placed him in the tenth position in the world, according to the UCI, and due to his ranking at the end of World Cups for 2016, he has earned the right to compete at World Championship in Hong Kong, next month.

Browne is the only T&T rider to have taken part at the World Cups to date but Olympic cyclist Njisane Phillips is expected to spring into action at the next World Cup which will take place after the World Championships.

In addition to Browne, Sheldon Ramjit, Thireef Smart Jovian Gomez and Jamol Eastmond are among the Elite One entrants while Teniel Campbell leads the Elite Women field.

Today’s events will mark a resumption of competitive racing following a break for the Carnival celebrations and some other unforeseen circumstances, and an exciting afternoon of racing is expected at Arima.

According to a release from Public Relations Officer, Roxanne Ramnath there will also be some criterium racing in between leading up to the Grand Prix.

Tomorrow, cycling will return to the Diego Martin Highway from 8 am, with the T&TCF Criterium Keep Fit.

This year’s Easter Prix will take place in two separate categories, according to events and venue.

Class One will be held at the National Cycling Centre, Balmain, Couva on April 17, due largely to the state-of-the-art facility and the events which will be similar to the types of events staged internationally, while Class Two will be at the Velodrome on April 14 and 15.