Central Sports defeat Comets

Newly promoted Central Sports continued their impressive run in the top flight with their second consecutive victory in the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) Premiership yesterday at Felicity.

Richard Ramkissoon’s boys could have made it three in three but lost out narrowly to Clarke Road in the first round. They rebounded with a crushing victory over Tableland in the last round and yesterday, Comets felt their power.

Comets set Central Sports 128 for victory, which they achieved for the loss of five wickets.

After making just 79 in their first innings Comets were always up against it, despite the fact that they bowled out Central Sports for 146 in reply. Resuming yesterday on 94 for three, the limped to 194 all out. Rakesh Maharaj was brilliant for Central Sports in taking 5/24 and the consistent Stephen Shaddick 3/32.

G Singh then scored an unbeaten 51 to take Central Sports home at 128 for five. Jahran Alfred also chipped in with a useful 28.