Soca Warriors pleases Lawrence

New T&T Soca Warriors coach Dennis Lawrence was left a very pleased man following his all locally-based senior men’s team defeat over world 156th ranked Barbados 2-0 in a friendly international at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Friday.

Occupying his role as T&T coach for the first time in an international fixture since his appointment in January, Lawrence watched on from the sidelines as Defence Force striker and first-half substitute Jamille Boatswain netted a double inside 11 minutes of his introduction in the first half to secure the win, T&T’s 18th in 29 matches against the Barbadians.

Speaking following the encounter which was watched by a packed covered stands, Lawrence took the time to publicly send condolences to his assistant coach and former FIFA World Cup team-mate Stern John on the passing of his daughter.

With regards to the game, he said he was quite pleased, as well as displeased with some things.

Pointing out the positives, the 42-year-old Lawrence said, “I thought the boys tried to implement some of the things that we have worked on and in particular trying to maintain possession of the ball. However, I think in the second-half probably in the last 25-30 minutes we lost direction with regards to keeping the ball with purpose and we just started to keep the ball for keeping it sake.

“But in saying that it’s a young group and this is the first time they have had the opportunity of playing against a different opposition, and in general I was pleased with the attitude and effort.

“They tried to do the things we asked them to do, and I think it was a good night exercise for the boys and most importantly it was working towards something because we are working towards the Panama match (March 24).”

Asked to explain his reason for giving his three strikers a run out no longer than 45 minutes, Lawrence said he wanted all three of the strikers (Jameel Perry, Jamille Boatswain, Akeem Roach) to play equal minutes.

Lawrence said he thinks the most important thing is understanding that we still have the boys who are going to come from abroad.

“The idea is for them to come in and improve on what we have got at the moment and hopefully with the experience and the ability that these guys are going to bring its going to enhance the group

Admitting that he does not think the locals are up to par as yet, Lawrence added, “If it was just this local group going to play Panama, obviously we still have got a way to go in terms of our technical ability, in terms of our fitness levels, but I think that the boys coming in are going to add to the group and put us on par and be able to compete against Panama.”

On the performance of striker Boatswain, the T&T coach was impressed.

“I was delighted for him because he had 15 minutes in one half and 15 in the other and for him to come on and reacted the way he did and perform the way he did I am very pleased for him.”

Having seen him in action in the Digicel Pro Bowl where he led Defence Force to the title, Lawrence said, “That’s the fourth game I have seen him played in and he has scored six goals, so its shows that he is doing something positive. He wants to learn and I am delighted for him.”