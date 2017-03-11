TTFA, T&T Pro League extend condolences to John’s family

The Trinidad and Tobago Pro League, on behalf of its chairman, CEO and board members, extended condolences to the family of legendary Trinidad and Tobago striker and current national team assistant coach Stern John on the passing of his daughter Nikela John.

Nikela, 19, passed away on Thursday evening at her Cunupia home due to medical causes still to be determined according to a press release from the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) on this morning (Friday).

Stern John, T&T’s all-time top scorer and current Central FC assistant coach, according to the release, was on his way to pick up duties with the national team for a practice session at Ato Boldon Stadium on Thursday when he received a phone call informing him that his daughter was not well. He was excused from the session. Nikela was pronounced dead later that evening.

The former Holy Name Convent spent her early childhood in England during her father’s time at Birmingham City Football Club.

TT Pro League CEO Dexter Skeene, on behalf of his chairman and board of directors, said, “…condolences to Stern and his family in this time of grief. We stand behind them, supporting them through this difficult period. We pray that he leans on God and God comforts him and his family during this time of bereavement.”

TTFA President David John-Williams also expressed condolences, saying, “My thoughts and prayers are with Stern today. This is indeed a difficult time for him and his family as well as our TTFA family. As President I will like to urge Stern to stay strong. Words are difficult to find at this time to say to him. We ask for God’s blessings upon him at this time and may she (Nikela) rest in peace.”

T&T head coach Dennis Lawrence, teammate of Stern at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, stated: “We want to extend our condolences to Stern and his family and also let him know that we have him in our thoughts and we share in this time of grief with him.

“We know that no amount of words can really help to ease the pain he is bearing, but we pray that the comfort of God helps him and his family through this difficult time.

“Stern is one of us and we will give him the time and support he needs right now and welcome him back at the appropriate time,” ended Lawrence.

Trinidad and Tobago national team will take on Barbados in a friendly from 7pm today at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva.

Meanwhile the TT Pro League has postponed Sunday’s Flow Youth Pro League games between Central FC and Morvant Caledonia United in the Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 divisions which will be rescheduled at a later date due to the passing of John’s daughter.