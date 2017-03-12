Boatswain gives ‘Tallest’ debut win

Debutant Jamille Boatswain staked a claim for inclusion on the T&T Soca Warriors squad for it 2018 CONCACAF Final Round FIFA World Cup Qualifiers when he came off the bench to net a quick double in a 2-0 win over Barbados in an international friendly at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on Friday night.

The match began with a minute silence as a mark of respect to assistant coach Stern John whose daughter Nikela passed away the previous evening.

Boatswain, who joined Defence Force Digicel Pro League football team in January from Point Fortin Civic, came off the bench in the 34th minute for fellow debutant, Police FC’s Jameel Perry and within three minutes fired in the opener before getting his and the team’s second item on the stroke of half-time into the far corner past goalkeeper Dario Weir.

With Lawrence expected to name a predominantly foreign-based squad for T&T’s next two World Cup qualifiers at home to Panama on March 24 and Mexico, four days later, both at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 7 pm, the locally-based players were eager to impress the national coach against the 156th world ranked Barbadians.

Lawrence had expressed his intention to give a run out to most of his 22-man squad and Perry was the first to make way in the 34th minute for Boatswain, and within four minutes of his introduction he had the packed covered stands in a celebratory mood.

Coming off an impressive Digicel Pro Bowl campaign in which he led Defence Force to the title, Boatswain latched onto a ball played over the top by Darren Mitchell, wrong-footed two defenders at the top right hand corner of the 18-yard-box, all while trying to keep his balance, before he unleashed a scorching right footer that whisked past Weir and into the top left corner of the goal off the underside of the crossbar, to the delight of the spectators.

Eight minutes later, Boatswain was at it again, this time from the other side of the penalty-area and he collected a short through pass from Arcia, took one touch and hammered a right footed effort across Weir and into the far corner, off the right post for a 2-0 advantage.