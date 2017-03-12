Honouring Weekes

Ainsworth Hearwood, chairman of the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Committee, right, pins Sir Everton Weekes with the Sir Frank Memorial Noble Spirit award at an event in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the death of Sir Frank Worrell and the 10th anniversary of the Sir Frank Worrell Memorial Committee at the Central Bank Auditorium, Eric Williams Plaza, Port of Spain on Friday.

The Sir Frank Worrell Worrell Noble Spirit Award is given to any cricketer, cricket administrator or other person who has contributed significantly to cricket and who has demonstrated the values, principles and leadership skills which distinguished Sir Frank Worrell.

Sir Everton DeCourcy Weekes, now 92 years old was a leading former West Indian cricketer. Along with Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott, he formed what was known as “The Three Ws” of West Indian cricket. Weekes was one of the “Three Ws”, along with Clyde Walcott and Frank Worrell, noted as outstanding batsmen from Barbados who all made their Test debut in 1948 against England.

The name “Three Ws” was coined by an English journalist during the 1950s West Indian tour of England. Walcott believed that Weekes was the best all-round batsman of the three, while Worrell was the best all-rounder and modestly referred to himself as the best wicket keeper of the trio. The 3Ws Oval, situated on the Cave Hill campus of the University of the West Indies was named in their honour, and a monument to the three Ws is opposite the oval.