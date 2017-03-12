T&T women footballers embracing staff efforts

T&T senior women’s football team coach Carolina Morace and her staff are putting in endless hours on the training pitch as they engage in an ongoing training programme with the locals at the Mannie Ramjohn and Ato Boldon Stadiums, and their efforts are being embraced.

A pool of close to 20 players, excluding the overseas-based players, trains up to five days per week as Morace seeks to develop a team that is capable of performing at the highest level possible for the qualification towards 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup in France.

And the focus is not only on the senior women’s team but programmes are also outlined for the Under-20 and U-17 women’s team and sessions are ongoing under the respective head coaches Nicola Williams and Manuela Tesse, both past international players and coaches in Australia and Italy.

Prolific T&T forward Kennya Cordner has lauded the work being done by Morace and her staff.

“The preparations have been really good. We are focusing more on fitness at this time to get ourselves ready for the international matches. She (Morace) is also focusing on defensive stuff as you know for years that has been an issue for us,” Cordner said.

“The sessions are enjoyable. She brings a different vibes to practice, making players want to work and push themselves more. As for me I have been pushing myself all these years and coaches go and coaches come it will be the same for me. But generally it’s a great atmosphere in the training and we are gelling together.”

The Tobago-born former USA-based player also commended the T&T Football Association (TTFA) for investing tremendously in the women’s programme.

“For years we know that the TTFA wasn’t too strongly behind the women’s programme but now to see they are riding for us and putting a lot of support more than they have done for years is good. We have seen things happened because we have new coaches and I’ll ride for them as long as they ride for us. I am excited to play under the new coaches and for the country once more,” Cordner added.

National U-20 goalkeeper Rebecca Almondoz, who has been drafted into the senior team pool, also spoke about the level of preparations, saying that there were already signs of improvements along the way so far.

“It’s been really intense but really interesting because she is bringing a new dynamic and a new look on how to do things and you can see the improvement almost immediately from all the players,” Almondoz said.

She noted that knowing that they are being guided by coaches such as Morace and her assistants drives the players to give it their all every time they step onto the field.

“It’s been really good because we know she has had the experience and she has the mindset to carry out the training sessions and we just listen to everything she says and do what she says. We train nearly every day of the week and we have our gym sessions which we have to do on our own and when she brings her intensity on the field, it makes us just want to put all our hearts into it,” Almondoz said.