Game Shot leads the way

Game Shot remains in charge of the A Division, sitting on top of the table with a six-point lead over closest challengers, E-Z Lines 1, in the 501 Tournament in the National Darts League being hosted by the T&T Darts Association at the Kosmos Club in Port-of-Spain.

Game Shot, whose accuracy has helped them mustered a leading 30 points from four round of matches, picked up another win on Tuesday, defeating Jus Drifters, 7-3, the same margin of victory by second-place E-Z Lines 1 (24 points) over Scorpions. In the other match played on the evening, Savir Original Game Shot also fell to a four-point (7-3) loss to Dartalong.

Rainbow XX made it a closer race in the B Division after upsetting leader Random Squad, 6-4 that evening. Random Squad (24) is still on top though by a narrow one-point margin over Rainbow XX, which has 23.

Rainbow Posse XXX 7-3 win over Pub House Pirates, keeps them in the race for the title. It sits in third with 20 points.

Results

Game 4

A Division

Jus Drifters (3) vs Game Shot (7)

E-Z Lines 1 (7) vs Scorpions (3)

Savir Original Game Shot (3) vs Dartalong (7)

B Division

Random Squad (4) vs Rainbow Posse XX (6)

Rainbow Posse XXX (7) vs Pub House Pirates (3)

E-Z Lines 2 (5) vs Bullz I (5)

Feb 21

Game 3

A Division

Jus Drifters (5) vs Scorpions (5)

Game Shot (9) vs Savir Original Game Shot (1)

E-Z Lines 1 (4) vs Dartalong (6)

B Division

Rainbow Posse XX (6) vs E-Z Lines 2 (4)

Bullz I (4) vs Random Squad (6)

Pub House Pirates (5) vs Reno 501 (5)

Team Points Standings

A Division

Game Shot 30

E-Z Lines 1 24

Dartalong 23

Jus Drifters 20

Scorpions 14

Savir Original Game Shot 9

B Division

Random Squad 24

Rainbow Posse XX 23

Rainbow Posse XXX 20

Bullz I 16

Reno 501 14

E-Z Lines 2 14

Pub House Pirates 9