Game Shot leads the way
Game Shot remains in charge of the A Division, sitting on top of the table with a six-point lead over closest challengers, E-Z Lines 1, in the 501 Tournament in the National Darts League being hosted by the T&T Darts Association at the Kosmos Club in Port-of-Spain.
Game Shot, whose accuracy has helped them mustered a leading 30 points from four round of matches, picked up another win on Tuesday, defeating Jus Drifters, 7-3, the same margin of victory by second-place E-Z Lines 1 (24 points) over Scorpions. In the other match played on the evening, Savir Original Game Shot also fell to a four-point (7-3) loss to Dartalong.
Rainbow XX made it a closer race in the B Division after upsetting leader Random Squad, 6-4 that evening. Random Squad (24) is still on top though by a narrow one-point margin over Rainbow XX, which has 23.
Rainbow Posse XXX 7-3 win over Pub House Pirates, keeps them in the race for the title. It sits in third with 20 points.
Results
Game 4
A Division
Jus Drifters (3) vs Game Shot (7)
E-Z Lines 1 (7) vs Scorpions (3)
Savir Original Game Shot (3) vs Dartalong (7)
B Division
Random Squad (4) vs Rainbow Posse XX (6)
Rainbow Posse XXX (7) vs Pub House Pirates (3)
E-Z Lines 2 (5) vs Bullz I (5)
Feb 21
Game 3
A Division
Jus Drifters (5) vs Scorpions (5)
Game Shot (9) vs Savir Original Game Shot (1)
E-Z Lines 1 (4) vs Dartalong (6)
B Division
Rainbow Posse XX (6) vs E-Z Lines 2 (4)
Bullz I (4) vs Random Squad (6)
Pub House Pirates (5) vs Reno 501 (5)
Team Points Standings
A Division
Game Shot 30
E-Z Lines 1 24
Dartalong 23
Jus Drifters 20
Scorpions 14
Savir Original Game Shot 9
B Division
Random Squad 24
Rainbow Posse XX 23
Rainbow Posse XXX 20
Bullz I 16
Reno 501 14
E-Z Lines 2 14
Pub House Pirates 9
