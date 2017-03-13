Narine stars with bat, ball as QPCC wins

Mystery spinner Sunil Narine grabbed 4/38 to help bowl out PowerGen for 118 and give Queen’s Park, another come from behind win in the third round of the TTCB Premiership at Syne Village in Penal, yesterday.

Queen’s Park made 136 in their first innings, before bowling out PowerGen for 150 and conceding first innings points. However, following Saturday’s play, the Parkites resumed on 163 for eight and moved on to 185 all out with Narine scoring 48 and Daron Cruickshank 47. Spinner Kavesh Kantasingh took 6/91 and Ancil Bhaggan 4/54. It meant that all 20 wickets taken by PowerGen came from their spinners. Chasing 161 runs for victory, PowerGen folded to the spin of Narine, Marlon Barclay 3/2 and Darren Deonarine to fall short by 43 runs-making just 118. Mark Deyal was stubborn, getting 26 but got no support from the others. In this clash 40 wickets fell and spinners from both sides accounted for 38.

Merryboys after their loss to Queen’s Park last round, came back to defeat Victoria by 109 runs. After scoring 310 runs in their first innings, Merryboys took a lead of 105 runs, after Victoria made 205. Yesterday, the Patna Boys declared at 162/6 - setting Victoria a winning target of 273. The southern team was bowled out for 163 with three wickets apiece to Ricky Jaipaul and Keon Isaac.

Tableland recorded their first win of the season with a thumping 8-wicket triumph over Clarke Road at St Julien. After their under-par 152 in the first innings, Clarke Road conceded a first innings deficit of 156, as Tableland made 310 for nine. Clarke Road resuming yesterday on 27/1 crashed to 192, despite 80 from Sean Siloch.

Tableland then responded with 32/2 for the eight-wicket win.