Police bags Fast 5 title in ASNL

Police keeps raking in the titles in the Courts All Sectors Netball League, this time around its elite team nabbed the Fast 5 crown in the Premiership Division on Saturday afternoon at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua.

Police strayed from its customary grey and blue uniforms for competition and dressed in fluorescent green tops and multi-coloured pants to match their flashy moves on the court, which earned them a well-fought 25-16 victory over Fire in the final.

This after leading throughout the affair 7-2 in the first period, 9-6 at the half and 21-12 in the third quarter before claiming the comfortable nine-goal victory.

The winning Police unit included Joelisa Cooper, Jeselle Navarro, Tahirah Hollingsworth, Jillisa Allan, Anika La Roche, Anika Euin, Jacinta Bristol, Tia Bruno, Rhonda John-Davis, Jenisha Cassimy, Alyssa Homer, Dawn Gordon and Monica Maule.

Earlier the police officers had easily knocked off the University of the West Indies (UWI), 30-4 to advance to the final while the other finalist Fire had topped the University of T&T (UTT), 28-24, in the semifinals.

The previous weekend saw Police emerge as the winner in the Courts Open Knockout competition.

Unit Trust Corporation (UTC) reigned in the Championship Division, beating Las Lomas, 26-7. En route to the title match, UTC defeated Police, 21-14 in the preliminary round, returning later to eliminate TSTT 12-8 in a low-scoring encounter. Newcomer Las Lomas had taken out Bermudez 21-15 in the first round, then Defence Force, 27-18, in the next round.

Fire walked away with Alternative Division Fast 5 title, getting success against Defence Force, 25-16, after leading at the end of each quarter 5-2 in the first, 20-9 at halftime and 20-17 in the third.

More action today in the ASNL with UTC meeting UTT in the Jean Pierre Challenge, a knockout competition for teams in the Championship Division. This follows a double-header in the Retro Division.