Question of ‘Rag’ to riches

Neon Wolf in Neptune, American misses Cheltenham Rag Tatter could well recoup recent losses, and become another three-year-old winner for trainer Kevin Ryan and stable jockey, Kevin Stott, in an ‘aged’ Maiden Stakes over six furlongs of Chelmsford polyrack tonight; Saturday-night yielded a ‘beaut’ for this column when Lualiwa ran them into the ground on this course, winning unchallenged.

Front-running by the best horse in the race always makes good sense, hopefully the ‘Kevins’ are of a mind to sort out the wheat from the chaff with twice-raced Rag Tatter, a confident nap judged on efforts around Catterick and Lingfield ‘poly’ just sixteen days ago.

Mine is to relate time-handicap information which involves compiling/computing ‘returns’ daily; it’s my opinion but I’ve been working as a ‘clocker’ working out times for decades and know that solid sprint performances are usually accurate enough to venture forth when the need arises.

Just because a thoroughbred comes out ‘best-in’ doesn’t mean it represents a betting opportunity; from experience they only pay off when it’s definitely possible to say that such a runner has achieved a mark which wins a certain race at least eight times out of ten.

Patience is the supreme virtue when punting seriously, unfortunately from a tipping perspective I’m tasked to produce ‘goods’ every day which is why I’m keen to enlighten readers as to the ‘minefield(s)’ that confront all of us. Never force the issue, ‘let the ball come onto the bat!’

On a point of singles we advise NEVER bet less than 2/1 but, there again, my DAILY PATENT takes care of all eventualities and often short-priced ‘anchor’ bets provide tremendous support.

Running in tandem on the eve of the four-day(s) Cheltenham Festival will be three jumping fixtures, Chepstow, Plumpton, and Stratford, where it will be packed to the old rafters on a left-handed sharp course only a ‘stone’s throw’ from Prestbury Park.

Chandos Belle, though moderate, has experience and trainer Stuart Edmunds has found an unexpected opportunity in the opening Juvenile Hurdle over two miles of ‘soft ground which should also suit Fountains windfall and Lough Derg Farmer in a Novices’ Hurdle over two and a half miles of the popular southern venue. Ex-champion jockey Fred Winter once genuinely dreaded ‘Plumpton on a Monday’ because of traffic jams; wonder what his tolerance level would be like nowadays!

Neon Wolf will run in the Neptune Investment Management Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, trainer Harry Fry confirmed.

The son of Vinnie Roe has been hugely impressive on his three starts to date under Rules, completing his hat-trick with a stunning display in a Supreme Trial at Haydock in January.

Connections left the door open for a crack at the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Tuesday, but with the ground drying out, he will instead step up in trip the following afternoon.

Fry told Press Association Sport: “He’ll run in the Neptune, all being well.

“We said all along it would have to be slow ground for him to run in the Supreme and we’ve got drying ground.

“He’s in good form and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Seaborough handler also revealed his unbeaten chaser American would miss the Festival due to unsuitable ground.

“It’s just dried out too much for him. He’ll have an entry in a novice handicap chase at Uttoxeter next Saturday,” Fry added.

Bleu Berry pips

Outspoken at Naas

Bleu Berry got up in the shadow of the post to land the Irish Racing Writers Kingsfurze Novice Hurdle at Naas.

An impressive winner of a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse last month, the Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old was the 5/2 joint-favourite for this Listed contest along with Minella Till Dawn.

Black Key took the field along for much of the two-mile journey, but dropped away before the home turn, leaving the JP McManus-owned pair of Minella Till Dawn and Outspoken vying for the lead.

Bleu Berry loomed up ominously under Paul Townend, but was untidy at the final flight and Outspoken would not go down without a fight.

After a ding-dong battle to the line, Bleu Berry claimed victory by a short head.

Townend said: “We always thought a lot of him after what he showed at home. He disappointed us last year, but this year he seems to be a different horse.

“I thought he’d thrown it away at the last, but he’s a smart horse and battled and ground it out.

“If he can smarten up his jumping there’s improvement in him, hopefully.”

Plumpton, 11.00 Fountains Windfall Stratford, 11.10 Chandos Belle Chelmsford, 4.50 Rag Tatter (nap).