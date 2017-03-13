Sports need 47 Ash Wednesdays

It is all about timing!

There is a point, where you must be patient, and wait for the right time to make your move, to deliver the blow, that will define your existence and further emphasize your strength in both position and future relations.

This is applicable in any form of your life, from sports to whatever may keep you motivated. For our sporting personalities, Carnival is normally a time for both relaxation and reflection, as many use this time to either relieve some pent up pressure on the streets of T&T, while others may just relax at the seaside in the great company of family and friends.

Perhaps though, as the Lenten season for all Christians began - on Ash Wednesday, this is indeed the time over the next forty-odd days to address your demons and rid yourself of burdens and those that would seek to keep your progress down, if you can use this extra time to enhance yourself and set your goals going forward with a clear perspective of the pathway, it can be critical.

As we all know in this country, many of those not involved in sports, love to be around the leading sportsmen and sportswomen in this country, especially when these individuals are at the top of their game, and achieving success and bringing fame to the country. However, when the very said athlete, may be struggling or injured, we are quick to dismiss them and forget about their significance until they again make improvements.

So while History may be important for those that deal with archiving, for others it is more of a nuisance, as most youngsters will struggle while reading this to tell us, the date and year Hasely Crawford won gold in the Olympics, or the date and year, that Brian Charles Lara scored 400 not out, and what about the date and year that current National Football coach Dennis Lawrence scored the famous header against Bahrain that book our place in Germany 2006. And to mention what year T&T won its first and only team world title. Perhaps to even name the sport (Netball) might be catastrophic.

So as you listen to the sermons over the next few day after absorbing and displaying your ashes from Ash Wednesday, it is the right time for all of us to open our hearts and forgive those who have wronged sports in this country, as difficult as it may be to do so, it is necessary to advance sports in this country.

At the Moment, let us hope that the Minister of Sports Darryl Smith will forgive both those in athletics and football for speaking the truth on funding, and not allowed the constant phenomenon of “Pride and Prejudice” to play out at the Ministry of Sports/ Sports Company of T&T.

In football, let us hope that the errant footballers who assisted in the demise of Stephen Hart, can put aside their misguided convictions and seek redemption and represent their country proudly come March 24th against Panama and March 28th against Mexico.

There are fourteen stations of cross and all are significant in their own way to the World, in T&T’s Sports, we have all experienced our own burdens and crosses that have to be carried, in most cases, we sometimes have to bear them on our own, and in other cases, we get assistance and this is what we have to work towards, hopefully that the society will help sports with the situations ahead.

So, my wish is that all of those involved in sports, can understand their roles and appreciate the significance of others, and acknowledge, that everyone has some trial to experience , that nothing is perfect , and that most of us fail regularly to look into the mirror at our reflections, which perhaps are symptom of our lack of appreciation for each other. Too much self interest has led to division, hopefully Sports can bridge that gap in 2017.