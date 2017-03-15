Financial challenges deny U-16 Netball players

Disappointment for T&T Under-16 netball team and its staff on learning that the Caribbean Netball Association’s (CNA) Jean Pierre Youth Netball Tournament has been postponed due to under-participation.

On March 6, president of CNA, Rufina Paul, sent out notice to all its member countries informing them that the 17th edition of the Tournament, which was carded from March 31 - April 7 at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva, has been deferred.

Four countries Barbados, Dominica, St Lucia and host T&T were the only teams to have confirmed participation.

The letter stated, “Regrettably, our national Under-16 netballers that have been anticipating this experience will be disappointed; however solace can be derived from the guarantee of a deferment and not a cancellation.

“In this regard, CNA has written to the T&T Netball Association (TTNA) requesting a suspension of preparations for the 2017 JPCYNT (Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Netball Tournament) and feedback from the host country on revised dates is awaited.

Mindful of the tremendous effort as regards preparations for hosting of the 2017 JPCYNT, CNA has conveyed our gratitude and trusts that this request to accommodate the re-scheduling is not too demanding.”

The local netball body had opted to use the Central venue instead of the traditional arena, Jean Pierre Complex in Mucurapo, because according to its president Dr Patricia Bucther, it was not available and not up to standard. The relocation to the premier youth netball event which is named after renowned international netballer, the late Jean Pierre, seemed to have worked against some of the participating countries as it put a strain on them financially.

Apart from flights, countries would have had to pay for its meals and accommodation which was at the NCC, the only form of accommodation in the area.

CNA second vice president Debbie-Ann Francois of T&T confirmed yesterday that a number of countries pulled out of the tournament due to financial reasons. “They could not afford to make the trip and accommodation was too costly,” said Francois. “The cost of a room at the Quad is US$35 per person with only breakfast included.

Teams would have had to secure their own lunches and dinner and that would have cost US$15 each per person per day. Single rooms were US$75 and double, US$185.”

Pulling out of the regional youth competition were Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Grenada and Anguilla. The CNA letter continued: “As CNA seeks to sustain a competitive platform for U-16 netballers in the region, expressions of interest in participation are encouraging.

However, the translation of interest into participation is constrained by finances, in the main.

“Though this challenge is not new, the reality in this moment demands a new approach; in order to safeguard the nursery of competitive netball in the Caribbean region. Already, various scenarios are being contemplated for exploration and confirmation by Council.”

The junior “Calypso Girls” were looking to make full use of home advantage in seeking to capture it first ever Jean Pierre Under-16 title.