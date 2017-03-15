Medical tests for Warriors today

National football coach Dennis Lawrence has moved his training to the Hasely Crawford Stadium ahead of the first of two World Cup Qualifiers against Panama on March 24 at that venue.

The team began training yesterday, only days after they outclassed Barbados in an international friendly encounter 2-0 at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Balmain Couva last Friday. Lawrence told the media he was pleased with the performance of the team, saying they attempted to do some of the things that they worked on in training.

Sessions leading up to the Panama contest will be conducted between the Stadium mainfield and training pitch going into the Panama affair. The home-based players currently in training are to undergo a full medical examination with TTFA partner Healthnet and Lab Medical today.

Yesterday Panama coach Hernan Dario named his final squad for the match and it includes a number of veteran players as goalkeeper Jaime Penedo; defenders Roman Torres and Felipe Baloy; midfielders Anibal Godoy, Armando Cooper and Alberto Quintero; and forwards Luis Tejada and Blas Perez. Also included in the squad will be former US. international Tony Taylor, who completed a switch to represent Panama.

The Panamanians have four points to date after beating Honduras and holding Mexico to a 0-0 draw, while T&T are still to get its first point in the hex, losing to Costa Rica 2-0 and Honduras 3-1 as well as losing its coach Stephen Hart, whose services were terminated for the poor results. Lawrence who took over from Belgian Tom Saintfiet is expected to announce his squad at the weekend.

In the last encounter between the teams in a World Cup qualifier in Port of Spain, the Soca Warriors came away 2-0 winners after Stern John opened the scoring in the first half and Lawrence sealed the win from a one-on-one with the keeper that resulted from a breakaway. The match was also Leo Beenhakker’s first World Cup qualifier in charge of the T&T team. Incidentally the Panama game will be Lawrence’s first World Cup qualifying game in charge of the team.

T&T goalkeeper Marvin Phillips, in a release yesterday, said he was pleased with the progress shown by the home-based players in the preparations at the moment.

“I think the team responded well to what the coach emphasised on in the past training sessions. Maybe at times we could played at a quicker pace but it was a good outing,” Phillip said.

He noted, “So far we’ve had a good time training under him. We have a lot of respect for him and the rest of the staff and I think that is a major factor in the response he is getting from the players. We have a few players coming into the squad next week and it’s just about getting the camaraderie and love going again and put all our energies into the training and going out there and getting it right in these two games against Panama and Mexico.”

Tickets for both World Cup qualifiers are available at Lotto Locations nationwide. They are priced at $300 (covered) and $160 (uncovered) per game up until March 17th and from March 18th to 28th, tickets will be priced at $350 (covered) and $200 (uncovered) per game.