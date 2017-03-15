A miracle on God’s Own territory

God’s Own, a solid, durable and an experienced nine-year-old, could prove more than a match for unbeaten Douvan in the grade one, £366000, Champion Chase over two miles of good to soft Cheltenham today. Whatever transpires Tom George’s charge, mount of AP Heskin, represents an outstanding each-way bet with three places available and no prospect of a non-runner!

By process of elimination there are only four runners but Special Tiara, our place fancy for this last year when third, doesn’t seem to be anything like the same force this time round and so expect 7-y-o, Colin Tizzard-trained, Fox Norton, to make the frame.

God’s Own really is as tough as teak, a model of consistency, which comes out similar to Douvan on my time-handicap.

Obviously the latter has continually romped home unchallenged and could have had tons to spare but that is subjective, not reliable enough to support the favourite at 2/7!

Heskin is stable-jockey, ironically God’s Own achieved a career-best mark over two and a half miles of Aintree last April, when ridden by Paddy Brennan, now booked for Sir Valentino, a stable-companion!

This is going to fascinating if the principals run right up to their marks, a real showpiece.

Although it’s a difficult, nigh impossible, seven-race programme we’re pointing you in the direction of Project Bluebook, one of twenty-two decs for the Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle over two miles. If this wins Forth Bridge is a cert for the Triumph Hurdle, Friday!

Project Bluebook, trained at Malton by John Quinn, whose Countryside Retreat landed this columnist a Triumph beauty three years ago, was third to Forth Bridge in a fast-run dash around Musselburgh last month. Since then he’s been prepared, specifically, for this cavalry charge!

Race-times have been dreadfully inaccurate this season in the Racing Post but recently I’ve been using my stop-watch as a consequence.

Project Bluebook comes out best-in and, ridden by Brian Hughes, definitely merits each-way support with four places on offer.

It’s How We Roll is an interesting declaration for an aged Maiden Stakes over seven furlongs of Southwell fibresand, mount of Graham Lee!

Michael Murphy, apprenticed to trainer Charles Hills, has been aboard It’s How We Roll on all four occasions but, currently, he’s on a therapeutic break in Tenerife!

Lee is as good as it gets and Hills’ legendary father, Barry, now overseeing operations at Faringdon stables again, in an attempt to get the show back on the road, so to speak, will be a driving force during the next few months.

Barry will be eighty-years-old on April 2!

That is six years younger than Mick Easterby; “you can’t beat experience!”

It’s How We Roll has been in grand form and what beats him will win, of that I’m convinced providing, of course, he handles the deep stuff!

<Altior lands the Arkle>

Altior stayed on powerfully to hand Nicky Henderson his sixth win in the Racing Post Arkle Trophy, yesterday.

Given a no-nonsense ride by Nico De Boinville, last year’s Sky Bet Supreme winner was always tracking Charbel and had just been asked to go and reel in the leader when Kim Bailey’s horse fell two from home.

Altior was near faultless in his jumping, winging the last as Cloudy Dream (12/1) tried in vain to lay down a challenge, and at the line the 1/4 favourite had six lengths in hand.

Charbel still appeared to have plenty to offer when coming down, his fall allowing Ordinary World (25/1) to take third having been handy throughout.

Sky Bet make Altior 5/2 for the 2018 Champion Chase, with Charbel 10/1 and Cloudy Dream quoted at 25s.

<Treble up for Elliott>

Gordon Elliott secured a treble at Cheltenham after Tiger Roll won the JT McNamara National Hunt Chase.

The 16/1 chance was recording his second victory at the Festival having won the 2014 JCB Triumph Hurdle and this was a remarkable effort over double the distance in this four-mile stamina test.

He pulled the arms out of amateur rider Lisa O’Neill all the way round and the combination kicked clear off the home turn and soon had the upper hand.

Edwulf looked to be launching a strong challenge over the final two fences but was pulled up sharply on the run-in to leave Missed Approach and Haymount to fill the places.

Cheltenham, 12.30

1.50 Project Bluebook (e.w);

10.55 It’s How We Roll (nap-e.w)