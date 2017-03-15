Pt Fortin, Police early U-13, U-15 Flow lead

Pt Fortin Civic and Police FC moved into a two-way lead at the top of the 2017 Flow Youth Pro Football League Under-13 and Under-15 Divisions with six points each when matches continued on Sunday.

However, while Pt Fortin Civic won all its matches away to Ma Pau Stars by default at Ojoe Road Recreation Ground, Sangre Grande, Police FC was made to work hard for its 3-1 victory against Defence Force at Trinity East College Ground, Trincity.

For Police FC, Josiah Wilson bagged a brace in the ninth and 11th minute while Justin Lewis (27th) got the other to cancel out Jerrell Gibbons, 24th minute item in their Under-13 encounter .

Club Sando were the biggest winners on the day, 14-0 over St Ann’s Rangers at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella led by a beaver-trick from Santana Smith and hat-tricks from Anthony Williams and Jeremiah Ottway.

In the Under-15 age-group, Police FC got a goal each from Malachi King (ninth), Matthias Hinkson (12th) and Jaden Andrews (67th) in a 3-1 win over Defence Force, who had Aiden Marcano on target in the 63rd.

However, in the Under-17 Division, Police FC and Defence Force failed to trouble the scoresheet.

Despite being held scoreless, Police FC still leads the Under-17 ten-team table with four points from two matches, one more than St Ann’s Rangers, San Juan Jabloteh, W Connection, Pt Fortin Civic, Morvant Caledonia United and Club Sando.

n Under-13 Division

Pt Fortin Civic 3 vs Ma Pau Stars 0

—by default

Police FC 3 (Josiah Wilson 9th, 11th, Justin Lewis 27th) vs Defence Force 1 (Jerrell Gibbons 24th)

Club Sando 14 (Tyrique Lucas 2nd, 12th, Anthony Williams 4th, 9th, 39th, Ilon Hospedales 6th, Jeremiah Ottway 11th, 59th, 63rd, Joshua Kesney 61st, Santana Smith 20th, 25th, 35th, 45th) vs St Ann’s Rangers 0

n Under-15 Division

Pt Fortin Civic 3 vs Ma Pau Stars 0

—by default

Police FC 3 (Malachi King 9th, Matthias Hinkson 12th, Jaden Andrews 67th) vs Defence Force 1 (Aiden Marcano 63rd)

St Ann’s Rangers 2 (Darius Douglas 67th, 80th) vs Club Sando 0

n Under-17 Division

Pt Fortin Civic 3 vs Ma Pau Stars 0

—by default

Police FC 0 vs Defence Force 0

Club Sando 2 (Chakim Guy 64th, Isa Bramble 89th) vs St Ann’s Rangers 1 (Jesse Williams 53)