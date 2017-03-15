Skeene beats top seed Davis in opener

Emma Davis, the overwhelming favourite to win the Shell-sponsored Tranquility Open Tennis Tournament at the club’s home base on Victoria Avenue, Port-of-Spain, got off to a bad start yesterday in the Women’s Singles draw, going down in three sets 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 to rising talent Solange Skeene.

Davis expectedly secured the opening set but could not find an answer to Skeene, whose experience at last year’s Junior Orange Bowl, in Coral Gables, Florida, United States, kicked in thereafter.

Her victory on court two comes a day after the opening day was washed out due to persistent rain.

She has been one of the top junior players over the past year and a half which earned her the obvious choice by the Tennis Association of T&T for the Junior Player of the Year at the coming First Citizens Sports Awards.

Davis, the 2015 under-16 and 18 champion, is now out of the knock-out tourney and will hope to rebound in another tournament.

Meanwhile, yesterday’s day of activities also saw national U-16 champion Yin Lee Assang prevailing over Maria Honore 6-2, 6-2 and Lily Lanser surprising Emily Lawrence 6-4, 6-0.

There were also victories for Victoria Koylass who needed just two sets to take care of Andrea Douglas 6-2, 6-0 and Anya King who triumphed over Kelsey Leitch 6-2, 6-0.

In another match Shenelle Mohammed also got her campaign off to a perfect start by beating Osenyone Nwokolo on court two.

Action resumed today.