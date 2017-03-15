T&T racing on fumes

The 2017 Racing Season entered its post-Carnival session on March 11 with most of the racing world hopeful that something better will happen in the months to come. The Pre-Carnival season was noteworthy for nothing of significance though the Arima Race Club (ARC) chose to conduct a pre-Carnival competition that was difficult for anyone to understand and the winners announced at the close of the competition had everyone wondering exactly what was the point, and who exactly were those people.

Nevertheless, let us extend our congrats to them. While this nondescript competition failed to inspire any interest on the part of the betting or racing public, the Arima Race Club has been unable to revive its tipsters’ competition following the loss of the key employees who were responsible for its upkeep. Hopefully, the club will identify a sustainable mechanism for its replacement.

It was very interesting to read that the club will be implementing live streaming of its Saturday races, commencing on March 18. This innovation is to be commended and one hopes that it proves to be a stepping stone towards expanding the reach of Trinidad racing. It is not beyond the imagination that live streaming could result in increased betting on local racing once the club can find a way to accept wagers online. Since this is already a common aspect to gambling in other countries, there is no reinventing of the wheel required. We look forward to this innovation providing the foundation for increased turnover.

Much more important than the live streaming however is the club being able to generate interest in the racing.

There was some furor over a three horse race on Saturday, but anyone with a knowledge of sport knows that the quantity of competitors is not what makes a race competitive. Three good quality horses contesting the feature event was infinitely more interesting than the twelve to 25 horses contesting one of the other races.

The betting turnover on the event may be small but the interest generated can result in increased turnover in all other events. It is a pity that is not fully appreciated by those in authority. Hopefully, the ARC’s new leadership will bring a greater understanding of this reality.

On the topic of leadership, all congratulations must be extended to the Madoo family (Steve and Allan) for achieving a feat that has previously been reserved for the elite of Barbados society when their Dorsett scored a memorable repeat win in the Sandy Lane Gold Cup.

Add to the fact the top horses sent by owner Ken Ramsey from his stable to this event each year, it is a remarkable feat for young Trinidad and Tobago owners to overcome the might of Barbados racing. That the win was Dorsett’s first success since his success in the 2016 Gold Cup was a remarkable achievement for his trainer Robert Pierce.

As we look to the future, there are a number of exciting races in the offering. The older creoles will be contesting the Starlight Stakes and we could see two Derby winners competing—Academy Award and Bigman in Town. The following week we have the Royal Colours Classic for the Native bred three-year-olds. Both races should bring out the crowds because they provide competitive events. We need a lot more of those type of races.